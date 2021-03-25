Eugene Lee Yang of 'Try Guys' releases documentary about anti-Asian hate in America

Eugene Lee Yang of "The Try Guys" has a new project out and it's a far cry from his usual fare.

Yang became an internet celebrity with comedic videos where he and three friends — Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld — do entertaining experiments, like baking without a recipe, taking lie detector tests and getting shocked in the abdomen to simulate pain similar to labor.

His most recent solo project, however, is an hour-long documentary about the racism and violence Asians and Asian Americans have faced in the United States. Yang told TMRW that “We Need to Talk About Anti-Asian Hate” is a project close to his heart, and one he started working on last year as attacks against Asian Americans started to rise.

"I soon realized that there's so few, even in my own life, instances in which I can point to having been taught Asian American history, having been taught the sort of social issues that we specifically have faced in this country," he explained. "There's such a dearth of content and conversation missing in my own experience and also that's missing in the broader world education system."

The full-length, long-form documentary debuted on YouTube Wednesday — one week after a shooting rampage in Georgia left eight dead, mostly women of Asian descent.

The project, which is divided up into 10 chapters, dives into the long history of hate crimes that have targeted Asian Americans, from lynchings in the 1800s to Japanese incarceration during World War II to the murder of Vincent Chin, a Chinese American beaten to death by two white autoworkers in Detroit in 1982.

Yang added that that history often goes unmentioned.

"I think the problem is that the system that is put in place, particularly by those in power, keeps rewriting our story," he explained, saying that the "model minority" myth has historically played into it.

His film also notes the recent uptick of crimes committed against Asian Americans.