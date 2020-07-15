Are you in need of a new show to watch? Darren Star, the man behind such hits as “Beverly Hills, 90210,” "Sex and the City" and “Younger,” is back with a new series for your streaming queue that will transport you to Europe and introduce you to another ensemble cast of talented women.

What is “Emily in Paris” about?

Emily, a 20-something marketing professional from the Midwest travels to France for her dream job. According to a press release, you can follow along as Emily pursues a new life in Paris that’s “filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges.” Along the way, she’ll be “winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.”

The hype around the dramedy is growing, and it's even been described as "2020's answer to 'The Devil Wears Prada.'"

“Emily in Paris” will feature costume design by Patricia Field, who also worked on both “Sex and the City” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” With the Field and Star connection, the series is sure to highlight an amazing wardrobe for the characters and iconic styles.

Field shared the news in an Instagram video, saying, "This TV series that I worked on all summer in Paris is going to be on Netflix this fall. I was really excited because I enjoyed myself.

"All in all, it was a fantastic experience. I had a wonderful team there. I worked as a consultant. The designer was Marilyn (Fitoussi), who was excellent. All good, just a little report. Keep your eyes open for 'Emily in Paris.' It's going to be the pilot plus ten episodes."

Who stars in the romantic comedy?

Lily Collins, most known for her roles in “To The Bone,” “Mirror Mirror” and “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” stars as the title character who moves from Chicago to Paris. Collins also serves as a producer on the series and teased the show on Instagram Monday, writing, “I’m so grateful for the lifelong friendships I made working on this show and am incredibly proud of what we all created. Cannot wait for you guys to finally see it!”

When she was cast in “Emily in Paris,” the 31-year-old actor said in a statement: “All of Darren’s shows have deeply defined, greatly impacted, and undeniably helped me navigate my journey into womanhood. I couldn’t imagine a more inspiring city to be our 'Emily in Paris' home than Paris. What an absolute dream project!”

Collins wrapped filming the romantic comedy in both Chicago and Paris in November.

Before leaving Paris, she wrote, “It has been the experience of a lifetime and I will never ever forget it. Playing Emily these past 64 days has brought me such happiness.”

Ashley Park, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Broadway’s adaptation of “Mean Girls,” costars as Mindy Chen. Her character is a fellow 20-something expatriate in Paris who befriends Emily.

Kate Walsh of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “13 Reasons Why” will play Emily’s mentor and coworker in Chicago.

When and where can I watch “Emily in Paris?”

“Emily in Paris” is set to be released this fall but no release date has been announced yet. The series was initially picked up by Paramount Network but will now air on Netflix. In a statement, Star said, "With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”