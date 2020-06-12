Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

Sheet Pan Sunday: Vallery Lomas' favorite healthy breakfast is this easy granola

In terms of equipment, all you need is one bowl, one spoon and a sheet pan.
Vallery Lomas / Courtesy of Vallery Lomas

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Emi Boscamp

The humble sheet pan is the hero of weekday cooking. Its sleek, spacious surface allows the busy home cook to get a balanced meal — protein! starch! vegetables! — on the table quickly with very little prep or cleanup. Just chop, drop and roast.

That’s why every week, we’ll be sharing throw-it-all-on-a-sheet-pan recipes from our favorite chefs and home cooks. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, friends, family or meal-prepping for the week, you should keep these one-pan meals in your back pocket — or, rather, your oven.

This week, "Great American Baking Show" winner Vallery Lomas shares her go-to, healthy-ish quarantine breakfast: Coconut, Cherry and Almond Granola.

Vallery Lomas, the baker-blogger behind Foodie in New York and winner of the Great American Baking Show.The Confetti Project

I made granola for the first time a few months ago. Before this year, I have always purchased it in bulk— just a little at a time to top my yogurt at breakfast. But I’m shopping for groceries a lot less these days, and I’m stocking my pantry with versatile items in their purest form.

My cupboard is filled with rolled oats, nuts, spices and even dried fruit. As I was staring at a container full of rolled oats and craving granola, I decided to finally take the plunge and make homemade granola.

Feel free to swap in your favorite dried fruits — the world is your granola oyster!Courtesy of Vallery Lomas

Making your own granola is satisfying, delicious and couldn’t be simpler. It’s my favorite kind of baking project: the “mix-and-bake.” In terms of equipment, all you need is one bowl, one spoon and a sheet pan. The granola is baked low and slow — just 250°F — so that the moisture from the oil and maple syrup dry out and it can be preserved.

The granola will stay fresh for 3-4 weeks at room temperature and can also be frozen (but not in a glass container!).Courtesy of Vallery Lomas

This granola is so good I couldn’t help but eat the warm, crunchy, toasted oats by the handful as they came out the oven. It’s also great for meal prep if that’s your jam. You can make a batch at the beginning of the week, and it will last you all week — or more!

Click in below for the full recipe:

Coconut, Cherry and Almond Granola
Vallery Lomas / Courtesy of Vallery Lomas
Get The Recipe

Coconut, Cherry and Almond Granola

Vallery Lomas
Emi Boscamp TODAY headshotEmi Boscamp

Emi Boscamp is the Food Editor at TODAY and creator of the series "COLD CUTS with Al Roker," "Saucy" and "Head of the Table." She was born without a sweet tooth, but in its place she has an umami tooth (her favorite food is anchovies). Follow her on Instagram.