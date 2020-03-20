Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The humble sheet pan is the hero of weeknight cooking. It's sleek, spacious surface allows the busy home cook to get a balanced dinner — protein! starch! vegetables! — on the table quickly with very little prep or cleanup. Just chop, drop and roast.

That’s why every week, we’ll be sharing throw-it-all-on-a-sheet-pan recipes from our favorite chefs and home cooks. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, friends, family or meal-prepping for the week, you should keep these one-pan meals in your back pocket — or, rather, your oven.

This week, Chocolate for Basil founder and "Black Girl Baking" author Jerrelle Guy shares a flavor-packed, easily customizable recipe that's ideal for using up any vegetables you have on hand — fresh or frozen — or any canned beans you might have stocked up on for Sheet Pan Vegetable Coconut Curry Rice.

Jerrelle Guy, founder of the popular food blog Chocolate for Basil and author of "Black Girl Baking." Jerrelle Guy

This rice medley is so substantial and perfect for a weeknight meal because everything is conveniently mixed together, dumped right on a sheet pan and ready to eat in 30 minutes.

A few quick tips:

1. As far as spices go, I kept it as uncomplicated as possible, but please get as wild as you like with any additional spices you have. I love adding a whole cinnamon stick, star anise, bay leaves, cloves and cumin. For even more flavor, replace the curry with equal parts garam masala.

Jerrelle Guy

2. If you can, make a paste of the garlic cloves and ginger by mashing them in a mortar and pestle or with the side of your knife to help release all the oils from their roots.

3. Make sure the coconut milk and water mixture is boiling hot when you pour it over the uncooked rice — it immediately revives those pungent spices before the rice and veggies start absorbing them in the oven, plus it yields nice fluffy, feathery rice.

Jerrelle Guy

4. Swap the broccoli and carrots for any of your other favorite veggies — eggplant, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, green beans, chickpeas, peas — whatever you keep and love.

Jerrelle Guy

However you tweak it, once you finally pull this pan from the oven, the onions will be caramelized, the raisins will be plump, the veggies will be tender and the room will fill with warmth from the smell of what I like to call “sheet pan potpourri.” Before everyone starts digging in, make sure to hit it with a heavy sprinkling of chopped cilantro and a nice squeeze of lemon.

