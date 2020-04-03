The humble sheet pan is the hero of weeknight cooking. It's sleek, spacious surface allows the busy home cook to get a balanced dinner — protein! starch! vegetables! — on the table quickly with very little prep or cleanup. Just chop, drop and roast.

That’s why every week, we’ll be sharing throw-it-all-on-a-sheet-pan recipes from our favorite chefs and home cooks. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, friends, family or meal-prepping for the week, you should keep these one-pan meals in your back pocket — or, rather, your oven.

This week, Cara Nicoletti, fourth-generation butcher and co-founder of Seemore Meats & Veggies, a company that makes vegetable-forward sausages, shares her recipe for a fully loaded breakfast hash (including eggs, sausages and two types of potatoes!) that you can make all in one pan. During a time when it's increasingly hard to get out of bed, this dish will definitely add some delicious incentive.

Cara Nicoletti, fourth-generation butcher and co-founder of Seemore Meats & Veggies. Cara Nicoletti

This recipe was born from the need to use up a bunch of rapidly wilting and sprouting items in my pantry and refrigerator and to do it without a fuss. Like so many of us, I went on a pre-quarantine shopping trip about two weeks ago, buying only things I knew would last me a while, like onions, russet potatoes, sweet potatoes and button mushrooms. Two weeks later, they are nearing their end. I see the very beginning of a hint of nuclear green blooming on the russets, my sweet potatoes have gone slightly spongy and my mushrooms are on the verge of drying up.

Use up those taters that are about to go bad! Cara Nicoletti

The great thing about this hash is that you can use any root vegetable you have on hand — beets, parsnips or turnips will all work. If you don’t have mushrooms, that’s fine, too! Just search in your fridge for something else to roast. No chives? No problem! Use up any herb you have that’s wilting or sprinkle in some dried herbs from your pantry. It’s an infinitely riff-able recipe, which makes it perfect at a time like this.

Don't skimp on the hot sauce! Cara Nicoletti

When I make this hash, I use my Loaded Baked Potato sausages — not only are they filled with cheddar cheese, they also add a cozy, smoky flavor that permeates throughout all of the roasted vegetables and makes the dish feel like it took a long time. But you can sub in whatever sausage you like, chunks of bacon or leave the meat out entirely — it’s a choose-your-own-hash adventure!

For the full recipe, click in below: