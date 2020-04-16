Easy 3-ingredient recipes to make meal planning simpler than ever

With the country participating in social distancing and everyone keeping grocery store runs to a minimum, meal planning has taken on a whole new level of importance. Trying new recipes can be fun, but who among us is really going to leave room in the cart for a slew of fancy ingredients when you're trying to gather enough to eat for two weeks? Frozen pizza for the third night in a row becomes the easiest and cheapest option.
To help you step outside that comfort zone, we picked out some of the simplest three-ingredient recipes to make cooking at home both creative and efficient. We guarantee your family or roommates will be impressed.
Breakfast
This three-ingredient breakfast pizza is perfect for those mornings when you just want to pop something in the oven that's hearty and delicious. When buying ingredients, look for a flatbread seasoned with onion, garlic, dill or masala to pack more flavor into the crispy, gooey dish.
Lunch
When in Rome (or rather in your home), try out this cacio e pepe. Simply made with pasta, cheese and pepper, this recipe takes your standard mac and cheese to the next level.
Dinner
Looking for a low-ingredient yet flavor-packed dinner? These chipotle-lime shrimp skewers are just the thing to add into your weekly routine.
Sides
This recipe elevates the classic side with bacon bits and shallots to create a filling dish.
Dessert
Who says fancy has to be hard? These three-ingredient maple cheesecake bites are a great option for impressing your family or roommates. Plus, it's a no-bake recipe! What could be easier?