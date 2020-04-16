Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Easy 3-ingredient recipes to make meal planning simpler than ever

Fewer ingredients means fewer things to grab on your next grocery run.
By Callie Patteson

With the country participating in social distancing and everyone keeping grocery store runs to a minimum, meal planning has taken on a whole new level of importance. Trying new recipes can be fun, but who among us is really going to leave room in the cart for a slew of fancy ingredients when you're trying to gather enough to eat for two weeks? Frozen pizza for the third night in a row becomes the easiest and cheapest option.

To help you step outside that comfort zone, we picked out some of the simplest three-ingredient recipes to make cooking at home both creative and efficient. We guarantee your family or roommates will be impressed.

Breakfast

This three-ingredient breakfast pizza is perfect for those mornings when you just want to pop something in the oven that's hearty and delicious. When buying ingredients, look for a flatbread seasoned with onion, garlic, dill or masala to pack more flavor into the crispy, gooey dish.

Lunch

When in Rome (or rather in your home), try out this cacio e pepe. Simply made with pasta, cheese and pepper, this recipe takes your standard mac and cheese to the next level.

Dinner

Looking for a low-ingredient yet flavor-packed dinner? These chipotle-lime shrimp skewers are just the thing to add into your weekly routine.

Sides

This recipe elevates the classic side with bacon bits and shallots to create a filling dish.

Dessert

Who says fancy has to be hard? These three-ingredient maple cheesecake bites are a great option for impressing your family or roommates. Plus, it's a no-bake recipe! What could be easier?

