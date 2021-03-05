Drew Barrymore shares a sweet story about Justin Bieber in Q&A on TMRW x TODAY

Drew Barrymore is known across the globe for her decades of acting, but these days she has other things keeping her busy, including her popular talk show, makeup and home decor lines and being a parent during the pandemic.

She chatted with Sydney Sadick for TMRW x TODAY's Q&A series on Friday about everything from how she's staying sane while being cooped up with the kids at home, what advice she would give to her younger self and much more.

Here are a few fun things we learned.

1. She has a special bond with Justin Bieber

The pop singer popped into the chat on Friday to say "I LOVE YOU DREW" to Barrymore, who then revealed she and Bieber have a habit of meeting on Instagram Live.

"This is like a weird place where Justin and I tend to meet every once in a while," she said.

They share a bond for another reason, too: Bieber's fashion brand is named Drew.

"We share that Drew name connection," she said. "I love what he has done with that brand so much. It is not easy to brand. It is not easy to start a company. And I think he has nailed it. It’s iconic, it’s very identifiable very quickly, its bold, it's optimistic, it's cool and hip, and I applaud him."

2. She was in a Rice Krispies commercial when she was 5 years old

Barrymore spoke to TMRW on behalf of her partnership with Kellogg's and mentioned that she was actually in a Rice Krispies commercial when she was 5 years old. But, as many know, the actor had an unusual childhood.

"My life was definitely not sitting at the breakfast table with two parents getting ready for school," she said. "It just was the complete opposite."

That said, she grew to become a fan of Frosted Mini Wheats, which she lovingly nicknamed FMWs.

"When I got my first apartment, when I was 14 — again, not an orthodox life — I ate FMWs," she said. "That sounded cool to me."

3. Her dream talk show guest is Beyoncé

"I would give anything to talk to Beyoncé," Barrymore said, adding that Destiny's Child made the song "Independent Women" for "Charlie's Angels," the 2000 movie Barrymore starred in alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. "That was when I got to know her a little bit."

"She's evolved and grown and made these incredible statements in the world through her art," Barrymore added. "I'm just so enamored with her, as everybody is."

4. She's struggling with pandemic parenting like everyone else

The actor also admitted that being a mom during the pandemic has been rough.

"Every parent has it all on their shoulders right now and we’ve never appreciated our kids' friends and teachers more than we will from this time," Barrymore said. "This is a year no one's going to say, 'Oh, I don’t remember where I was that year!' This will not blend in with the rest of them."

5. She's the happiest she's ever been at 46

Barrymore had a serious yet refreshing response when Sadick asked her what advice she would give her younger self.

"You will get better," Barrymore said. "You will get wiser. You will get calmer at some point. Because I was bananas in my 20s! Everything stressed me out. I had no idea that everything wasn't the end of the world or so big and important. I had no idea how to compartmentalize or put things in perspective."

Barrymore said that she's enjoying the wisdom that comes with age.

"It turns out growing up is not that bad," she said. "It's really awesome. At 46, I am definitely the happiest I have ever been and I'm so glad."