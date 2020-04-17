Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The humble sheet pan is the hero of weeknight cooking. Its sleek, spacious surface allows the busy home cook to get a balanced dinner — protein! starch! vegetables! — on the table quickly with very little prep or cleanup. Just chop, drop and roast.

That’s why every week, we’ll be sharing throw-it-all-on-a-sheet-pan recipes from our favorite chefs and home cooks. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, friends, family or meal-prepping for the week, you should keep these one-pan meals in your back pocket — or, rather, your oven.

This week, Klancy Miller, author of "Cooking Solo" and founder of upcoming magazine For the Culture, a publication celebrating Black women in food and wine, shares the simple recipe she often throws together for herself on weeknights (it comes together in under 20 minutes!): Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables.

Klancy Miller literally *wrote the book* on how to enjoy cooking for yourself — and only yourself. Davis Thompson Moss

Sometimes I want to take my time and make an elaborate dinner for myself. But if I’m being honest, more often than not, I want a fast and delicious meal that’s easy to prepare — especially Monday through Friday.

For this recipe, I turn to some of my favorite ingredients: vegetables, fish and that old-time combo honey-mustard. Using a sheet pan makes this a one-pan meal so there's less clean up after prepping.

I'm a fan of cooking fish for solo suppers because it's easy to buy a single serving and it doesn't take much time to cook. The same can be said for vegetables — buy what you think you'll need and consider the textures and colors you want to use. I like the crunch of carrots, the softness of mushrooms and the crispness of onions, so I added them here, but you could also add some chopped kale or red bell peppers if that's what you've got.

The best part of this recipe is that the cooking time is only 15 to 18 minutes. Have this meal with your favorite white wine and enjoy!

