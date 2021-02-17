Demi Lovato opens up about her overdose in trailer for new documentary

Demi Lovato isn't holding back when it comes to talking about her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said I had five to 10 more minutes," Lovato said for the first time publicly in a clip from her new four-part documentary called "Dancing With the Devil," which premieres March 23 on YouTube Originals.

The 28-year-old singer is giving fans a rare and candid look at her life behind the scenes. The documentary follows Lovato's rise to fame and includes interviews with her mother, stepfather and sister, along with footage of Lovato performing as a child.

"I've had so much to say over those past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what happened," Lovato says in the trailer. "FYI, I am just going to say it all and, like, if we don't want to use any of it, we can take it out."

While the trailer mostly focuses on Lovato's overdose and the affect it had on her family, it also includes other big moments in her life last year. In one clip, the singer looks happy talking about her engagement to Max Ehrich. The former couple got engaged in July 2020 and split two months later.

Through the ups and downs, the prevailing theme is how Lovato is empowering herself by using her voice to share her story.

"I'm rebirthing," she says. "I'm starting over."