Demi Lovato says she's pansexual: 'I'm so fluid now'

Demi Lovato is opening up about her sexuality in a new interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

The 28-year-old "Anyone" singer described herself as pansexual, explaining that she is attracted to both men and women and "anything" in between. "I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off," she said.

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the premiere event for YouTube Originals docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" on March 22. Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

"You mean sexually fluid?" asked Rogan. "You like girls? You like boys?"

"Yeah, anything, really" Lovato responded.

"What do they call that? Like pansexual or something like that?" Rogan asked.

"Yeah, pansexual," replied the singer, who called off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year.

Lovato, who stars in the new YouTube Originals docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," told Rogan that she first learned she was attracted to women as a child when she saw Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar kiss in the 1999 teen romantic drama "Cruel Intentions." Unfortunately, the sexual awakening the scene aroused in her caused her to feel ashamed.

“I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon,” she recalled. “Any attraction that I ever had toward a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

The former Disney Channel star also spoke candidly about her sexuality during a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Though the "Sober" singer refrained for years from speaking publicly about her "queerness," she repeatedly hinted that she wasn't exclusively heterosexual. She shot the video for her 2014 singer "Really Don't Care" on a float during Los Angeles' Pride parade, and in her 2017 documentary, "Simply Complicated," she mentions searching for both men and women on a dating app.

"I think time is everything," Lovato told EW. "The queerness in me was, like, ready to explode when I filmed the music video at Pride. I was so ready to be an activist. And then people would ask me, 'Why are you so passionate about this?' And I would clam up.

"When I watch that video, to this day, there's a part of me that kind of cringes. I wanted so badly to be the person that I am today. I just wanted to find out who I was," she added.

With her engagement to Ehrich now in the past, Lovato said she's realized she's "just too queer" to settle down with a man.

"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," she shared. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself."

"I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it."