Hey beautiful people! It’s Six from @BlackWomenCry and I’m here with your December horoscopes!

Take a deep inhale in and exhale out, because, after months of grueling transits, a global pandemic and a thrilling election, December is finally providing us with a little bit of peace. Sagittarius season is all about higher learning, maintaining a positive mindset and cutting loose so you can have some fun.

Dec. 1 starts out strong with Mercury, the planet of communication, in Sagittarius. The best advice I can provide is to be authentic but watch what you say. Mercury is in detriment when it’s in Sagittarius, which means it’s EASY to put your foot in your mouth!

In the spirit of FUN, Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, enters Sagittarius on Dec. 16. This transit beacons for you to love out loud! Treat yourself, treat your friends and leave a few treats for your lovers — Sagittarius Venus is all about expanding and multiplying our affection for others.

Now here’s where you can let out a huge sigh of relief. Three days later, on Dec. 19, the conjunction of the year occurs between Jupiter and Saturn within the community-driven sign Aquarius. Inspiring innovative and unconventional thought, this is the perfect time to seek out new information and lay down the groundwork to get your ideas up and running.

Rounding out the month on Dec. 20, the planet Mercury and Sun will be cazimi in Sagittarius, which is basically a fancy shmancy astrology term for super conjunct. The power of the Sun super fuels the energy of Mercury, making this a uniquely lucky day for communication and getting your point across. The next day, on Dec. 21, both planets will enter Capricorn, ushering in a season of hard work, dedication and sticking to your promises.

Aries

Time to crack open a book, Aries. There’s no shame in admitting that you don’t know everything. Taking time to study up on topics you care about will only help you in the long run. The full moon on Dec. 29 urges you to reflect on childhood memories and let go of items that are accumulating in your closet. When you clear out your space, you’ll be able to rejuvenate yourself, making it significantly easier to connect with your community.

Taurus

Looks like it’s time for you to dig deep and get intimate with yourself, Taurus — spooky, I know. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 14 is bringing forth a new light in regards to how you connect with yourself and others. Be softer and more compassionate in the way you express yourself, nurture others and release the need to jump in. The focus is turning toward your career, so consider how you can ask for others to help!

Gemini

It’s time to turn over a new leaf in terms of how you go about relationships. This doesn’t mean you have to cut anyone off, but it could be beneficial for you to take account of the people who occupy space in your heart. Stay true to your values and recognize that some wounds need extra attention; releasing is a surefire way to let in fresh energy. If you’re confused as to how to best approach relationships, the Jupiter and Saturn conjunct in Aquarius marks a wonderful time to pursue knowledge. There's no shame in investing in a dating and relationship book or two.

Cancer

The biggest piece of advice that I can give you, Cancer, is to be OPEN to starting something new. Mid-December looks like it’s going to bring a plethora of exciting work opportunities. As the month processes, it will be helpful if you take the time to self-reflect and let go of old patterns and behaviors that no longer serve you. Getting vulnerable with yourself might not be easy, but the work you do is going to benefit you for the rest of your LIFE!

Leo

When was the last time you created something new, Leo? How about the last time you did something just for fun? Put away your work clothes and cut loose; no excuses. December is a wonderful month for you to become acquainted with those closest to you. Don’t do anything crazy — but a little bit of fun never hurt anybody. Maintain your mental clarity and keep your dream journal by your bed.

Virgo

Do you have an unnecessary amount of stuff accumulating in your space or do you have a corner in your home that’s lacking a little something? Dec. 14 is a wonderful day to head out to Ikea and do a little remodeling, invest in a bookcase or adopt a plant. December has the ability of proving that when you invest in your home, you invest in your goals, too. There’s nothing wrong with keeping a static zoom background on lock, but decorating your space might give you a reason to feel proud.

Libra

It’s time to open up and speak your authentic truth, Libra — just try not to jump to any conclusions. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 14 is encouraging a freedom that you’ve desperately needed. As the end of December approaches, be prepared to come to some truths regarding your career and your life path. Don’t be scared to ask yourself if you’re leading a fulfilling life.

Scorpio

Now I’m not saying you should break your budget, however, I do think the stars suggest that it’s time for you to treat yo' self! The holidays are coming up and while you’re probably thinking of thoughtful gifts for your loved ones, don’t forget to invest in yourself a little. December could get a little tense as it pertains to family and learning. Try to not let it get you down. Keep your hopes high and your self-care routines on lock.

Sagittarius

New year, new Sagittarius! It’s time for you to have a personal transformation. This year was rough: You weren’t able to travel as freely as you want and the South node in Sagittarius taught you a little something about thinking before you speak. Don’t become paralyzed by silence, Sagittarius. You may feel hesitant to speak out, but the world is waiting to hear what you have to say!

Capricorn

Dig deep in your subconscious, Capricorn, and summon all of your wildest dreams. It’s Sagittarius season and with the new moon sagging around on Dec. 14, you’re the only one stopping your manifestations. Release the haters from your circle and prioritize getting what you want.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you’re in for a pretty intense makeover. I’m not just talking about beating your face or changing your aesthetic, I'm calling attention to the inner work you should be signing up to do. The more work you put toward finding your community, the easier it will be to let go of baggage that’s simply bringing you down.

Pisces

Hello, paging Pisces! It’s time for you to step into the spotlight. Your career is soaring, your passion is roaring and there’s not a single thing that can keep you from your dreams. The Cancer full moon on Dec. 29 is the perfect time for you to lean into creative projects, write a poem or sing a song; whatever you need to bring your innermost desires to light.

I hope you have an AMAZING holiday season and a happy new year!