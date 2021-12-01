December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change.

A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.

The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 18 will offer a moment of reflection and understanding. Venus goes retrograde on Dec. 19 and will stay until Jan. 29, encouraging us all to reevaluate our beliefs and relationships. By Dec. 24, we'll be pushed to let go of old structures and evolve into new ways of thinking and being. Jupiter enters Pisces on Dec. 28, bringing altruism, mysticism, luck and compassion into 2022.

Aries

March 21 - April 19

Your confidence has been peaking, but that's about to change this month. But luckily Mars’ swift planetary motion into Sagittarius on Dec. 13 allows you to take time to power through setbacks in your life. Venus’ planetary backspin will create uncertainty about the future of your career, particularly in the relationship you have with upper management and your direct boss. The silver lining is that you will be able to redefine these professional relationships when Saturn and Uranus square off on Dec. 24 — as long as they are willing to hear you out and listen to your ideas.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20

Venus will be in retrograde on Dec. 19, which will encourage you to keep situations and friendships light to avoid stress or confusion. Just make sure to also give yourself plenty of time and space to reflect alone. This will prove to be a helpful way of coping with matters when Saturn and Uranus share a fraught connection on Dec. 24. Find a vibe and balance that works best for you.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21

Most of the time, you give easily into others — even if you’re right. But the total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will make you feel as though you’re compromising too much to keep the peace. The full moon on Dec. 18, which aligns with your sun, allows you to set the boundaries that were put in place when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13. This will help squash drama that can occur on Dec. 13 due to Mars’ movement into Sagittarius. You will let go of old resentments and learn to stand your ground.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22

The total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 reminds you not to take anything or anyone for granted. By the time the Gemini full moon occurs on Dec. 18, you’ll be motivated to understand intimate dynamics on a deeper level. At this point, you’ll want to remedy and heal relationships. Partnerships require maintenance. Roll your sleeves up and put elbow grease into elevating your relationships on Dec. 19. It will benefit you throughout the new year.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22

Your career has been a tad shaky lately and you’re having a hard time finding your place in the professional scope of your life. The last Saturn and Uranus square of 2021, which occurs on Dec. 24, will open your eyes to seeing that there is more you want to achieve. You'll be changing the course of your life for the better if you lean into the personal dreams and visions that have been on your mind for some time.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

All of your relationships (particularly those that are intimate) have been in flux over the past several months, making you question whether or not you want to invest more energy and move forward with all of them. Neptune’s direct movement on Dec. 1 will help you decide on your next move. Although you may still feel uncertain, Mercury’s ingress into Capricorn on Dec. 13 and Jupiter’s splash into Pisces on Dec. 28 solidify your existing commitments and urge you to completely embrace your partner — a sentiment that can be felt under Dec. 18’s full moon in Gemini.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

The month ahead will be hard for you to find your footing, especially when Venus starts moonwalking on Dec. 19. Venus retrograde will make you want to restructure your personal life. You may temporarily change your feelings about what relationships (familial ties, friendships and more) are supposed to look like. It’s time to let go of friends who you’ve outgrown throughout the years. If they’re not feeding your soul, it’s time to move on (for now) or at least do a deep cleansing of the people you follow on social media.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

The stars are pushing you to relinquish control of situations and relationships — which will be challenging because you are often the glue that holds your crew together. The final Saturn and Uranus square of 2021, which occurs on Dec. 24, will make you question the foundation of your personal alliances now that they’re evolving. The good news is that Jupiter’s movement into Pieces on Dec. 28 will squash any doubts and encourage you to open your heart to love.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21

Your competitive spirit will thrive and shine this month, starting when Mars moves forward on your sun sign on Dec. 4. For the first time in a while, you are putting yourself first. Although you may have moments in which you want to be cooperative and less selfish (such as Dec. 18’s full moon in Gemini and when Jupiter swims into Pisces on Dec. 28), your ambitions will allow you to bring your dreams to fruition. On your mark, get set, go!

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

With your birthday season beginning at the end of the month (Dec. 21) and the holidays coming, you’re looking to connect with others to cultivate friendships. Although you're looking for new energy, you may want to converse with older acquaintances during Venus retrograde on Dec. 19. The cosmic energy will allow you to clear up the past and mend fences with the possibility of building a future with them in your life. This time around, you’ll be smarter and wiser in these relationships and not make the same mistakes.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 - Feb. 18

It’s been a long time since you’ve been able to focus on what brings you joy. The total solar eclipse on Dec. 4 followed by Mars’ movement into Sagittarius on Dec. 13 gives you the push to put your desires and passions at the forefront of your life. You’ll realize that you are responsible for what makes you happy. Motivating yourself won’t be hard. That will act as a catalyst for growth during the Gemini full moon on Dec. 18, leading you into the new year on a high.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20

When dreamy Neptune turns direct on Dec. 1, you’ll have a wake-up call that will result in getting your personal affairs in order. Now is the time to get real and take on all the errands and obstacles that come your way. Being proactive will benefit you greatly and allow you to focus on upgrading your life during the total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4. You’ll feel the change when Jupiter connects with your sun on Dec. 28. All of your efforts will lead you to a position of power and authority on Dec. 18.