As the holidays approach, you might be looking to get into the seasonal spirit or maybe you just want to escape the reality that is 2020. Either way, your cure is a cheerful, heartwarming romantic comedy.

Enter "Dash & Lily," an new, original show from Netflix that introduces a Grinch-like Dash (played by Austin Abrams) to a Christmas-loving Lily (portrayed by Midori Francis). In the official trailer, the two inhabit an irresistible, pre-pandemic New York City that glitters with Christmas lights and fresh snowfall.

"Imagine you're in New York and it's Christmas," Lily says in a voice-over. "You're in your favorite bookstore and there is a red notebook."

Dash discovers said red notebook hidden amid the stacks in the world-famous Strand bookstore, and as he pulls the book off a shelf, Lily asks, "Do you dare?"

By reading and then replacing the book, the pair get to know each other. They leave messages for the other to find, write heartfelt stories and challenge each other to a series of dares, all via the notebook.

Dash (Austin Abrams) finds a red notebook at the Strand bookstore, whose cover asks a simple question, "Do you dare?" Alison Cohen Rosa / NETFLIX

Lily (Midori Francis) starts to fall in love with Dash after they exchange messages and stories via a red notebook. NETFLIX

As their unusual relationship grows, will they fall in love? Will their differences and disagreements drive them apart? It's an "opposites attract" plot that's supported by a diverse cast, including Dante Brown as Dash's best friend, Boomer, Troy Iwata as Lily's brother, Langston, and Diego Guevara as Benny, Langston's partner. Jodi Long plays Lily's great-aunt Mrs. Basil E, an homage to the eccentric character from the novel "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler."

The rom-com is based on another novel by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, "Dash & Lily's Book of Dares," the first in the young adult trilogy featuring the titular characters. It's also produced in part by singer Nick Jonas, who also makes an appearance in the show with his brothers as they perform a Christmas song to a crowd outside.

Nick Jonas, who helped produce the show, makes a cameo and performs with his brothers. Alison Cohen Rosa / NETFLIX

"Dash & Lily" debuts on the streaming service Tuesday with a total of eight episodes that are each under a half hour. If you loved watching "Emily in Paris," you'll probably love seeing Dash and Lily fall for each other as they crisscross New York City.