5 podcasts to help ease anxiety during the coronavirus crisis

During this time of uncertainty, it's understandable to feel some anxiety and fear. To help put your mind at ease, we gathered five podcast episodes that speak to those feelings and offer tips about how to manage the heightened emotions many are experiencing.

Even if you are not someone who generally leans towards a mindfulness practice, we think these episodes are worth a listen. They might speak to you!

You can find and listen to this list (and other podcast episodes we love) by following @tmrwbytoday on the Goodpods app.

1. "Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris"

Episode: "How to Handle Coronavirus Anxiety" (67 minutes long)

Host Dan Harris tackles what so many of us are feeling head-on. In a discussion with meditation teacher Jay Michaelson and Harvard anxiety specialist Dr. Luna Marques, Harris goes over actionable and practical tips on how to deal with the anxiety and fear that comes with not only what is going on currently, but the lack of information around what the future holds.

2. "You Need to Calm Down"

Episode: "Breathing Exercise to Relieve Anxiety and Stress" (3 minutes long)

This is a very simple and very quick guided breathing technique which the host suggests you do three times a day.

3. "Anxiety Slayer"

Episode: "How to Calm Down When You Feel Anxious" (8 minutes long)

This podcast hosted by Shann Vander Leek and Ananga Sivyer is focused on providing tools to practice right when you start to feel anxious. They include deep breathing, creating a “calming point” on your hand and advice on how to physically feel grounded and present.

4. "The Happiness Lab"

Episode: "Beat Your Isolation Loneliness" (23 minutes long)

This episode, hosted by Yale University professor of psychology Dr. Laurie Santos, focuses on evidence-based tools for dealing with your mental state right now. She lets us in on her conversation with Jamil Zaki, a Stanford professor who has done research on how important meaningful links to loved ones, friends and colleagues are during hard times. Given that the coronavirus is forcing us to go into isolation, this episode talks about how to maintain those relationships through it.

5. "Happier with Gretchen Rubin"

Episode: "Coping During COVID-19: How to Stay Happier and Calmer in Difficult Times" (32 minutes long)

Hosts Gretchen Rubin and Liz Craft talk about how uncertainty and lack of exercise — two things many of us are experiencing right now — are blockers to happiness and what do to about that. They also give advice on projects you can do to maintain your happiness during this hard time.