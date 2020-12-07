10 unexpected holiday decoration ideas to make home extra cozy this season

If there were ever a year we needed some extra cheer, it’s definitely 2020. Since staying at home is even more necessary these days, a fun way to lift your spirits is by filling the house with festive holiday decor (bring on all the twinkle lights!).
There are cute decorations you could buy, but with all the extra time on your hands this year (see you next year, Christmas parties!), you could make them yourself.
TMRW scoured our favorite DIY blogs to find some of the most cheerful and easy holiday DIY decor projects. Schedule an order pickup at your local craft store and get busy!
1. Christmas Present Kitchen Cabinets by Studio DIY
Every morning will feel like Christmas morning when you go into your kitchen and spot these gorgeous and festive present-wrapped cabinets. Find out how to get the bows just right using the tutorial from Studio DIY.
2. Glam Mini Christmas Trees by Barefoot and Crafting
These fancy trees look like they could be found in a luxury boutique, but they’re actually made from items found at the Dollar Tree! Vanessa Riquelme of the Instagram account @barefootandcrafting gives the step-by-step instructions on YouTube.
3. Felt Christmas bulb garland by Oh Yay Studio
You can make these colorful felt light decorations as a garland or even ornaments. Find the pattern and instructions at Oh Yay Studio.
4. Custom Christmas Stockings by The House That Lars Built
The best part about making your own stockings is that you can pick out whatever fabric and embellishments you want. Download the template and see how they’re made at The House That Lars Built.
5. Modern Christmas Wreaths by Burkatron
If your home’s aesthetic is clean and modern, here’s a cool project for your walls or door. It’s simple yet stunning. Find out how to do it at Burkatron.
6. Dried Orange Garland by I Spy DIY
This homemade garland isn’t just classy, but it adds an unexpected color scheme to the standard Christmas decor. See the tutorial at I Spy DIY.
7. Giant Star Pillows by Paper & Stitch
Ditch your boring old couch pillows and brighten things up with these festive metallic star pillows. An added bonus: they also make a great snuggle accessory while you’re binge-watching Christmas movies. Get the template and instructions at Paper & Stitch.
8. Painted Pine Cones by Lovely Indeed
Head to your backyard or the park and pick up some pine cones for this simple and cheerful project. Find out exactly how to do it at Lovely Indeed.
9. DIY Advent Calendar by Heart Handmade
It may look expensive, like something you’d see on display at a store like Anthropologie, but this DIY advent calendar doesn’t cost a lot to make. Plus, you can really get creative with each of the day tags. See the step-by-step instructions at Heart Handmade.
10. Vintage Ornament Wreath by Inspired by Charm
Ornaments aren’t just for trees. Here’s a fun way to create a custom wreath with Christmas baubles. See the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.