The new music video for Christina Aguilera’s 2020 version of “Reflection” dropped on Friday. Aside from the beautiful update to the 1998 classic, the video also featured the Grammy-winning singer wearing a whimsical gown by a red carpet favorite.

Aguilera donned a dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen from her Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The gown was adorned with a three-dimensional bodice with pleated fabric pieces twisted around the singer’s chest down to her hips where it feathered out into printed layers with an aquatic flair.

The gown debuted during Paris Fashion Week in January from Iris van Herpen’s "Sensory Seas" collection.

"For this collection, Iris van Herpen draws inspiration from the sensory processes that occur between the intricate composition of the human body, mirrored with the fibrous marine ecology of our oceans,” the website described the collection.

Celebrities have flocked to Iris van Herpen pieces over the years, livening up the red carpet in the often bold pieces. Stars like Lady Gaga, Indya Moore and Solange Knowles have all embraced the unique and structural designs, making fashion statements from the red carpets at award shows to The Met Gala.

Joey King stood out in a black and white Iris van Herpen dress earlier this year at the 2020 Golden Globes. “The Act” star rocked the architectural look and worked its optical illusion shape, fittingly from Van Herpen’s 2019 "Hypnosis" collection.

Joey King wore an Iris van Herpen design to the 2020 Golden Globes. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

We all know that Celine Dion is never afraid to make a fashion statement. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer bold red dress by the Dutch designer with three-dimensional waves to give its the signature flair.

Celine Dion wore a striking dress by the same designer at Paris Fashion Week. GC Images

According to the New York Times, Iris van Herpen’s dreamy and often futuristic looks can cost anywhere between $20,000 to over $100,000 for a single piece. Her designs are known for bridging the gap between haute couture and technology to create interesting sculptural pieces, making her one of the most forward-thinking fashion designers today.