Couple behind popular 'Cheap Old Houses' Instagram is getting their own HGTV show

One of our favorite home discovery Instagram accounts is being turned into a new series for HGTV!

The account @CheapOldHouses has more than 1.4 million followers and features older, beautiful homes that are architecturally intact and available to purchase for less than $150,000. Founded in 2016 by Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the account has been a treasure trove for millennials hankering to become first-time home buyers, while also giving themselves a productive pastime during the pandemic.

The historic preservationist and designer have a shared passion for saving old properties. Courtesy Ethan Finkelstein

HGTV announced the married couple will star in an eight-episode series of the same name slated to premiere in summer 2021.

“When HGTV fans told us we needed a show with Ethan and Elizabeth, we listened because we understand how easy it is to fall into the rabbit hole of hunting for cheap, old houses,” Loren Ruch, senior vice president of programming and development at HGTV, said in a statement. “Everyone will be astounded by the incredible, inexpensive property treasures that Ethan and Elizabeth find and they also may be inspired to buy a cheap, old house of their own.”

According to a press release, Ethan and Elizabeth will visit cities and small towns across the United States to tour low-priced, older houses and share stories of the homes’ architectural uniqueness and historical significance. Elizabeth’s background as a historic preservationist and Ethan's job as a designer will be featured during the series, as well as their shared passion for saving old properties.

The couple will imagine what the houses could look like with proper restorations, and will also revisit gorgeous rehabs of old homes formerly featured on their Instagram account.

“The idea of homeownership seems impossible to so many people,” Elizabeth told The New York Post earlier this year. “Some people are tired of pushing paper and staring at pixels all day. They dream of working with their hands. The site helps people realize that it’s not so off-kilter to think you can attain these things.”