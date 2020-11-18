Charli and Dixie D'Amelio criticized for being rude to their personal chef in video

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are among the most popular creators on TikTok, but a recent video of the sisters during a family dinner is leaving a bad taste in fans' mouths.

Recently, the D'Amelio sisters created a family channel with their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. Among their content is a series of videos called "Dinner with the D'Amelios," where each episode features a "mystery guest." The first episode aired on Nov. 16 and featured makeup YouTube star James Charles.

The family, plus Charles, sat down to a dinner prepared by chef Aaron May, who Marc D'Amelio said was his "favorite chef" and "a good friend." The personal chef whipped up a multicourse meal, including a fresh salad and seafood paella dish, but the D'Amelio sisters were far from appreciative.

Charli, 16, was caught making faces as May described the menu. Once the main dish was served, Dixie, 19, squeezed a fresh lemon over her paella, then placed the rind on her father's plate.

Charli D'Amelio was criticized for making faces when personal chef Aaron May described dishes.

The situation came to a head when Dixie found a snail in her paella — something that May described as "an omen of good luck and fortune" — and made faces and gagging noises before trying it.

Once she ate the snail, which is found in traditionally-prepared paella, she turned away from the table and appeared to vomit without leaving her seat.

"Get up! Excuse yourself," chastised her mother. Dixie did step away to the family's patio, where she laughed about the incident before returning to the table.

Dixie D'Amelio was horrified to find a snail in the meal and even appeared to vomit at the table after tasting it. YouTube

Meanwhile, Charli asked for dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets, despite the spread in front of them.

When Dixie returned to the table, she asked the chef what he thought was "going to happen" when he served the meal, even as she admitted that the snail had been "good" and "tasted like chicken" for the most part.

"You have a child!" she asked the chef. "What do you think is going to happen?"

While May's reaction isn't visible, fans were quick to fill the comments section with their thoughts on the sisters' behavior.

"This is so annoying and SO disrespectful," wrote one user. "(Your) daughters need manners (for real)."

Another watcher said that their mother "would've slapped (them) if (they) acted like that at the dinner table."

"Does Charlie (sic) think her faces to the camera are cute?" asked a third. "No babe. Lacking manners and personality from both of the girls."

Many praised their guest, Charles, who was more respectful to the chef and even critiqued the sisters for their behavior, pointing out that it was overly dramatic.

"This is embarrassing. Charli, Dixie, you are supposed to be role models, why are you acting rude and disrespectful. I'm glad James Charles spoke up, even if he wasn't being that serious," wrote one commenter. "Shame on the girls but more shame on their parents for not speaking up and teaching them how to act properly. James Charles is younger than their parents and still knows better about manners than they do. I am so disappointed, honestly."

"Kinda sad how James is the one scolding the girls over their terrible manners and not the parents," added another. "Imagine cooking for someone and they act like that in front of you... they disgust me."

Others critiqued the D'Amelio sisters for their general behavior and appearance beyond what they said to the chef.

"The fact that they were expecting someone big to come and Dixie is sitting there looking like she just rolled out of bed is mind blowing," said one user, referring to the fact that no one at the table knew who the special guest would be in advance.

"They didn't even have table manners," wrote another. "Their parents and James wore something nicer than them when they (have) nice stuff in their closet. They wore sweatshirts. They put their knees up at the table and Dixie spit out a snail. That's just disgusting and disrespectful. Why did we give them this platform?"

One commentator summed up the situation in a short sentence: "Even if they didn't like it, they should have been more respectful and mature."