Charli D'Amelio on why she's 'losing her joy for TikTok'

When Charli D'Amelio first joined TikTok in 2019, her main goal was to have fun and create great content. Flash forward two years and she's still publishing engaging videos that keep her followers glued to their screens, but she's definitely not having as much fun anymore.

During a recent appearance on her sister Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube show "The Early Late Night Show," the 17-year-old spoke about her unexpected fame and admitted that the social media app has "turned into this whole competition."

When D'Amelio's sister asked her about several articles that had claimed she was "losing her joy for TIkTok," the teen explained how she really feels about the social media site these days.

"When you have opportunities that are so amazing but then an entire world of critiques for your every move, it's very difficult to find enjoyment in things that are being torn down so much," she said. "It's extremely difficult to want to continue doing something that people say how much they hate."

The TikTok star, who has over 115 million followers, went on to say that the social media site used to be all about collaborating with friends but these days it is much more competitive.

"Everyone's trying to beat each other. That doesn't make sense to me and that's not why I started TikTok," she said.

D'Amelio rose to fame with her infectious dance videos and even earned her own Hulu reality show deal with her sister. During her appearance on her sister's YouTube show, the teen said that people now reach out to talk or collaborate with her when it's convenient for them, and she craves the days when people were more genuine.

"Everyone used to be so close and it all changed fairly quickly," she said.

Her sister also offered some advice on friendship and told the 17-year-old that she understands why she's hesitant to trust people's intentions these days.

"I think the fact that you're the biggest on the app, and when they realized you wanted a real relationship and not just collab and they couldn't use you, that's when they stopped," she said. "And it sucks, because you try to be — we both try to be — very trusting. But at the end of the day you can't really, you don't know."

