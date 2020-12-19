Charli D'Amelio's family is getting a reality show on Hulu

The most famous family on TikTok is getting their own reality show on Hulu.

Charli D'Amelio, 16, who became the first person to amass more than 100 million followers on the shortform video app and her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, 19, who has more than 47 million followers, are giving fans a behind the scenes look at their lives in their new series, "The D'Amelio Show."

The sisters will be joined on the show by their parents, Marc and Heidi, in the eight part docu-series, which will debut on Hulu sometime next year.

"We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world," Marc D'Amelio said in a statement. "Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

By the way, Marc and Heidi have their own massive TikTok followings. He has 8.9 million followers, while Heidi has 7.4 million.

The series will follow the family as they settle into life in Los Angeles after moving from their home in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The D'Amelio's will be in good company at Hulu. Earlier this month, the streaming service announced a multiyear deal with the Kardashian-Jenner family to create content that will be exclusively on Hulu. While plans haven't been made public, the company said fans can expect to see new Kardashian-Jenner content debut late next year.