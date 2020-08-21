Buy now, pay later programs are popular — but should you use them?

Online shopping has many advantages, especially when stores have halted or changed the style of in-person shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. One program that is appearing on hundreds of retailers websites these days is a buy now, pay later option — a concept similar to credit cards or loans.

Offered by companies like Klarna, Sezzle or Afterpay, these programs allow people to purchase an item and pay for its cost in several payments over a certain period of time. While they appear to be a great budgeting or saving tool, some financial experts believe they can harm the consumer.

"This is the only thing keeping Bloomingdale's, Macy's and Nordstrom alive,'" Grant Cardone, a fund manager and CEO of Cardone Capital, a real estate investment company, told TODAY over the phone. "It is abusive for the consumer; it is brilliant for the retailer."

Cardone believes buy now, pay later programs encourage people to use earned income — money that you get from your job every week or two after taxes — over passive income — money earned through investments or leftover earned income that is saved and invested — and fall into bad debt.

He emphasized that there is good debt and bad debt. If consumers can pay for their purchase twice over, then using an interest-free payment plan falls under good debt; if they can't, it falls under bad debt.

"The problem with middle-class America is that it is a consumer, not an investor," Cardone explained. "It spends 95% of its time figuring out how to save money and get a 'better deal' rather than spending 95% of its time figuring out how to invest money that pays the family forever."

Sezzle

Founded in 2015, Sezzle is a financial technology company that allows consumers to purchase an item and pay for it over a six-week period. According to CEO Charlie Youakim, it is one of the youngest and fastest-growing companies in the industry and tends to target Generation Z (or Zoomers), the group following millennials who were born roughly after 1996 and into the early 2010s.

Sezzle's co-founders initially looked at why young people were paying with debit cards in higher volumes. One of their focuses is to promote budgeting without purchases and payments negatively affecting customers' credit scores or sending them into large amounts of debt.

With some 16,000 merchants, Sezzle allows its users to make interest-free payments and even reschedule a payment once per order. If a user fails to make a payment, Sezzle promises that there is no collections process and it won't negatively affect your credit. The penalty? You will be unable to use Sezzle for a purchase until you make that payment.

"We don't want people being stretched too thin," Youakim told TODAY. "Our viewpoint is that it's a great budgeting tool. If you are utilizing it because you don't have the money to make the purchase today, that's the wrong decision. That's not why we are here; it's more for peace of mind."

Just a few weeks ago, Sezzle became the first buy now, pay later program to launch a product that helps consumers build their credit. Through Sezzle Up, users can improve their credit scores through on-time payments as they continue to use Sezzle, Youakim said.

Since a majority of younger customers are making purchases with debit cards instead of credit cards, retailers can give these consumers a chance to stretch their budget or manage their finances without accumulating debt.

Companies like Sezzle earn money by charging merchants a set percentage and processing fee to allow customers to use the platform. The rate generally depends on what kind of products are offered and how long the merchant has been in business. The processing fee is also determined by what the consumer purchases. Since these buy now, pay later programs pay the retailer upfront at the time of purchase, they require the fee to balance out their costs.

The fees are often double what credit cards charge, according to an article in The New York Times, with the promise of attracting a younger demographic and repeat customers. Mike Karanikolas, a founder and co-chief executive of Revolve Clothing, told the newspaper that the company saw more repeat customers in a younger age bracket after using a buy now, pay later program.