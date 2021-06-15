The latest addition to Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection has quickly become the butt of the joke on social media.

The singer, 33, is currently selling a pair of open-back, crotchless leggings as part of her lingerie line, and the revealing pants are causing quite a stir.

As first reported by Refinery29, TikTok user @fathermarge showed off the leggings in a video last week and said, “Things are getting a little crazy.” The video has since been removed, but more than 3.2 million TikTok users commented on it first, and it was clear that they had some pretty strong opinions about the unconventional look.

According to the product website, the leggings are made of a "sheer soft mesh fabric" and feature "an open strappy back for a playful surprise. In other words, the high-waisted pants have a giant cut-out in the derrière.

Available in lavender and black shades and in sizes XS-3X, the leggings normally retail for $50, but VIP Savage X Fenty shoppers can get them for $40, and new VIP members can score them for $20.

After learning about these wild and crazy leggings, some Twitter users felt inclined to express their confusion.

These Bum Cleavage Savage X Fenty Leggings Are Making Me Want A Refund On Being Alivehttps://t.co/iBpGVPCrWc pic.twitter.com/i3HxWV6uC8 — Diana DJ (@DianaDJ7) June 15, 2021

Plenty of people thought the leggings were a bit too risqué for the gym.

I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh 😫😫😫



One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/74br9RMsp1 — 🇯🇲 (@Badgyalroxy) June 14, 2021

Still, a few folks pointed out that Savage X Fenty is a lingerie brand, which means these leggings are likely meant to be worn in the privacy of your own home.

gym leggings? savage fenty is a lingerie brand… girl gone https://t.co/oigjfWa6K3 — ☪︎. (@thickannawhore) June 15, 2021

The majority of Twitter users seemed to be pretty turned off by the pants.

just saw those new Rihanna leggings and i swear celebrities forget not everyone has a gym in their home 😭🤣 who is even supposed to wear those??! — amber (@amberdrewstyles) June 15, 2021

But a few were ready to order one for their partner.

I’m gonna get @NerdyLucy some of the those new Rihanna leggings for the house 😈😈 — myBackpackGotJets (@ImBobaTheFeTt) June 14, 2021

Back on TikTok, user @sweet_thang_ responded to @fathermarge's original video and suggested that butt cleavage shouldn't be so shocking. “Can we normalize butt cleavage?” they said. “Butt cleave is sexy, butt cleave is amazing.”

After glancing at the product reviews on Savage X Fenty's website, it seems like a great deal of customers are definitely digging the revealing leggings, calling them "comfortable" and "stretchy."

"It is pretty clear these aren't the type of leggings you are going to wear to the grocery store, but as something sexy and different for around the house or to sleep in," one customer wrote.

Another left the following comment: "Love these leggings. They're super comfortable and well made. I like that they're kind of sheer mesh but it's a double layer so they don't feel insubstantial or like they're going to fall apart. The crotchless feature is pretty great."

So, would you rock them?