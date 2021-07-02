Bumble is opening a restaurant to go along with their dating app

Bumble is expanding beyond the online world with its new cafe and restaurant in New York City.

The dating app announced on Wednesday that they would be opening Bumble Brew, an establishment that combines "the convenience of a casual all-day cafe by day with the ambiance of an intimate restaurant and wine bar at night" in partnership with Pasquale Jones of Delicious Hospitality Group. Bumble Brew will start welcoming guests for breakfast on July 24 and expand its hours later in the summer.

Bumble Brew will offer counter service, as well as space for indoor and outdoor dining. Float Studio

In a press release, Bumble said that Bumble Brew was "inspired by the success of the Bumble Hive pop-ups," a series of temporary spaces that "act as a physical embodiment of the app" that the company unveiled in cities like New York, Los Angeles and London in 2017.

"At Bumble, we’re fueled by bringing people together to build genuine connections — both on and off the app," said Julia Smith, head of brand partnerships at Bumble. "We’ve seen a resounding response to the Bumble Hive pop-ups we’ve hosted around the world and noticed a clear appetite for a permanent space where people could connect."

Bumble Brew aims to have the convenience of a coffee shop during its daytime hours. Float Studio

The restaurant, which is located in New York City's downtown Nolita neighborhood, features a large dining room, cocktail bar, patio area and private dining room. According to a press release from the company, the restaurant will feature an Italian-inspired menu that focuses "predominantly on vegetables, handmade pasta and shareable plates."

The restaurant will also offer pickup and delivery options.

The menu ranges from full dinner plates to smaller breakfast bites. Second to None NYC

"We’re thrilled to join forces with Bumble and open a new space in our community, especially after this challenging year," said Ryan Hardy, the CEO and executive chef of Delicious Hospitality Group, in a press release. "We’ve always designed our restaurants so that people can connect over delicious food and drinks in a fun and energetic environment, so our mission aligned perfectly with Bumble."

According to the press release, Bumble will also host events and scheduled programming at the establishment, and the restaurant will "regularly partner with a rotating selection of nonprofit organizations upon launch."

"We hope that people can gather at Bumble Brew and connect over an espresso or delicious meal, whether it’s with friends, a potential partner or a new business connection," continued Smith.

Related: