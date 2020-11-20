BTS proves 'Life Goes On' with uplifting new music video

They’re back! RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope, better known as K-pop superstars BTS, just gave their fans a few treats Friday in the form of a new album, a new single, a powerful music video and maybe even a sense of hope.

The seven-member act from South Korea just dropped their highly anticipated album, “Be,” and marked the occasion with a reflection on life amid the coronavirus pandemic in the clip for “Life Goes On.”

When the boy band visited TODAY in August to celebrate their English disco single, “Dynamite,” RM promised that the next song they'd release would be “new and fresh, and it's going to be a little different from the single 'Dynamite' as well. That’s all I can say!"

And what he said then proved true now.

“Live Goes On” isn’t a dance bop like the prior track, but rather a catchy ballad with a hip-hop beat that focuses on the isolation and sadness that comes in the midst of a global pandemic, as well as the optimism that comes with looking ahead.

The music video, directed by band member Jungkook, shows the group enjoying activities together in between moments of sadness over their isolation from their fans, aka the BTS army.

"The emotion I wanted to express is the sadness and the longing that was felt because the tour was canceled due to COVID-19 and because we couldn’t see (our) army much,” the 23-year-old explained during the band’s press conference for “Be.”

As RM told us in August, when it comes to their fans, “We are, like, crazy we miss them so much!”

The army took to the comments section on YouTube to express their love for the band and the new music video.

"How do you stamp a song to your forehead," one person wrote.

Another added, "Thank you BTS for this masterpiece."