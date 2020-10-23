Blake Lively admits she's a 'barefoot iPhone doodler' after fans notice drawn-on shoes

If anyone wants to avoid appearing in bare feet on Instagram and needs an expert iPhone doodler of luxury footwear, please contact Blake Lively.

The actress came out with her hands up after fans noticed she had obviously drawn on heels in a photo with husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, that she posted on Instagram Thursday. The photo was posted to celebrate the Canadian-born "Deadpool" star voting in a U.S. presidential election for the first time since he became a dual citizen.

Reynolds posted the original photo, which showed Lively, 33, in her bare feet.

"Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."

Reynolds then posted the doctored photo of her heels on his Instagram Stories with an arrow and a question mark pointing at Lively's feet, where a pair of boots had been drawn.

Blake Lively was not seeing any issue with her drawn-on boots. vancityreynolds / Instagram

Lively shared the same doctored photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption "I don't see the issue."

She then tagged Christian Louboutin @Louboutinworld with a close-up shot of the drawn-on boots.

Those are some finely-crafted iPhone Louboutins. blakelively/Instagram

"Are you hiring?" she wrote. "Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail."

In another Instagram Story, she shared a cropped shot of the fake heels.

Lively can also whip up some doodled heels if you need them as well. blakelively/Instagram

"Impressive resume upon request," she wrote.

It didn't take fans long on Thursday to do a double take when looking at the "heels" Lively was wearing in her Instagram shot with Reynolds.

Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo pic.twitter.com/Wiwprqe0y3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

"Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo," Netflix social media manager Jarett Wieselman tweeted.

Did...Did Blake Lively photoshop heels in her post pic.twitter.com/gSOAJQ7LXE — Kevin Lempke (@KevinLempke) October 22, 2020

"Did...Did Blake Lively photoshop heels in her post," another person tweeted.

Did.... Did she also add a smidge of red on the heels to make them look like Louboutins 😭 pic.twitter.com/arou3ZinN3 — Sabrina (@hippyofdoom) October 22, 2020

"Did.... Did she also add a smidge of red on the heels to make them look like Louboutins," one commenter wrote.

The couple was clearly in a giddy mood as they celebrated a voting milestone for Reynolds with some funny captions on their photos.

"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly," Reynolds wrote.

"It was Ryan’s first time," Lively wrote. "He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend."