8 throwback TV shows worth binge watching right now

We get it. You’re home, you’re bored and you’re regretting every single past plan you ever canceled. How much would you pay to go to a bar right now for a work friend’s birthday? I would personally shell out a lot of cold hard cash for that experience. Alas, here we are, doing the most important thing we can do in the face of a pandemic: nothing. Staying home, staying away from others and doing absolutely nothing. Even the introverts are over this (I’d know, I am one).

If you’re already over "Tiger King" and "Too Hot to Handle," allow us to recommend the perfect #TBT shows. They're cozy, fun and most importantly, they’re all available to stream, providing you with hours and hours of entertainment.

1. "The Midsomer Murders"

Pluto TV — 21 Seasons

Alamy Stock Photo

This incredible murder mystery show from the '90s has everything you want out of a British drama: accents, death and cute little old ladies riding bicycles through the idyllic countryside, probably in a town that ends in “shire.” In the pilot episode, an old woman is found dead in her cute little cottage and the cute little detective thinks it may not be an accident. Get ready for your new addiction.

2. "Beverly Hills, 90210"

Hulu — 10 seasons

Getty Images

We can’t hug our own friends and family so we might as well watch another group of friends hang out and share spit like a global health crisis isn’t looming over their heads. Combine one part pure '90s drama and one part pure '90s fashion and you have yourself a nice little nostalgic weekend of binge-watching your favorite beach babes and their boyfriends.

3. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Hulu — 10 seasons

Bravo

It’s a throwback to right before the 2008 housing crisis and a taste of the nouveau riche life of Bravo’s famous Jersey housewives before they were famous (we’re talking years before Teresa Giudice went to jail for mortgage fraud). It’s so much fun and will remind you of all of the horrible fashion you wore in 2008 thinking you looked super hot and classy. Satin camisole tops, anyone?

4. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Prime Video and Hulu — 21 seasons (and counting)

NBC

DUN DUN. What am I going to tell you about one of the longest-running shows on television that you don’t already know? You don’t have to start from the beginning, either. I actually recommend starting with season 5 (mid-2000s). The characters really start to hit a groove at that point and the episodes become a little less predictable. Mariska Hargitay can do no wrong, as far as I’m concerned.

5. "Veronica Mars"

Hulu — Only the first two seasons are worth watching, but it’s so good so I had to put it in here.

Everett Collection

Kristen Bell is Veronica Mars, an angsty, ex-popular high schooler who helps her private eye dad solve crimes in their small fictional beach town of Neptune, California. The show opens with Veronica grieving the murder of her best friend Lilly and the season's arc follows Veronica's quest to find out who killed her, and why.

6. "Dawson’s Creek"

Hulu — Six seasons

Getty Images

The streaming experience doesn’t come with Paula Cole’s signature theme song, but the Capeside, Massachusetts, crew are just as fun and dramatic as ever. Team Dawson or Team Pacey? Feel free to choose now. If you ever wanted to remind yourself how insane it was to see four high school sophomores talking like 40-year-olds then look no further. It’s pretty amazing.

7. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

Hulu — Seven seasons

Getty Images / Getty Images

I haven’t watched this one yet but it’s on my list. Whenever I ask for a throwback show recommendation, Buffy gets the most votes. The fandoms around the actors and their characters carry on even 20 years after the first episode aired. I can’t wait to begin.

8. "My Super Sweet 16"

Pluto TV — Three seasons

Alamy Stock Photo

Pluto TV has an entire channel dedicated to throwback MTV shows (including a "Laguna Beach" channel!) but it’s "My Super Sweet 16" that takes the cake. Rich teens with bad taste showing off their basements? Sounds good to me.