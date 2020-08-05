11 movies to make you feel like you're far from your couch

It’s summer, but you might not know it because we’re still staying home and safe.

Traveling is basically out of the question. Instead of sobbing our way through the season (just kidding, the world is on fire and crying is a very reasonable response), take your mind off of the horrible headlines and indulge yourself in a movie marathon to make you feel like you’re not in your living room.

From classics to family favorites, these movies will help you escape the four walls of your house for a few hours.