See the best Halloween costumes for every zodiac sign in 2021

Picking out the perfect Halloween costume can be a challenge. There are so many options from which to choose and not a lot of time to plan it out.

Luckily, you can find the ideal look that suits your personality with Halloween costumes for your zodiac sign. Find your perfect trick-or-treating outfit below!

Aries

Ted Lasso from "Ted Lasso"

Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso in the Emmy-winning series. NBC

This sporty-chic costume is perfect for Aries, who has a lot of passion and gusto — much like a beloved football coach. And being that the fire sign likes to inspire those to be better, they can totally embrace their motivational vibe by dressing up as Coach Lasso for Halloween.

Taurus

Billie Holiday from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Andra Day embodies the singer in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." Takashi Seida / Paramount Pictures

Billie Holiday is considered to be one of the best singers of all time. Artistic Taurus will like dressing up as the jazz singer and adorning looks from old Hollywood with a microphone in hand as they sing the blues inspired by the movie "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

Gemini

Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch from "WandaVision"

Elizabeth Olsen plays the Marvel character in multiple movies as well as a hit TV show. Disney +

Geminis have two very different sides to them as the twin star of the cosmos. Nothing brings them more pleasure than having the chance to dress up as someone with two different identities, such as Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) from the television series. Either one of her identities — or both — will bode well for dualistic Gemini.

Cancer

Fairy Godmother from "Cinderella"

Billy Porter plays a fashionable and hip version of the Fairy Godmother in this new iteration. Disney +

We all want the gift of magic, especially the power of granting wishes. That is why nurturing Cancer will opt to dress up as the Fairy Godmother from Amazon’s new "Cinderella" for Halloween. Being able to help out others will make Cancer’s heart full of love before the clock strikes midnight.

Leo

Cruella de Vil from "Cruella"

Emma Stone takes audiences on a ride through the iconic character's backstory in "Cruella." Disney +

Leos are super creative and have a flair for drama. Like Cruella de Vil, a Leo knows how to make an entrance. So Leos dressing as Cruella seems to be a great fit for Halloween celebrations.

Virgo

Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim from "The Chair"

Sandra Oh stars in the Netflix hit, which takes place at a prestigious university. Eliza Morse / Netflix

Virgos are the brainiacs of the zodiac due to their analytical mind. They’ll opt for something that unifies their intelligence and sophistication while making a political statement. Dressing up like Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the new chair of the English Department at prestigious Pembroke University, is the perfect fit.

Libra

"Bridgerton" Costume

Who wouldn't want to dazzle in Regency-era gowns and suits at their next Halloween party? (As seen here on "Bridgerton" stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor.) Liam Daniel / Netflix

There is nothing lovelier to a Libra than love. As the romantic fashionistas of the zodiac, Libras will relish in wearing a "Bridgerton" costume — especially if the Duke of Hastings is alongside them. Since they appreciate luxurious and decadent garments that rival art, it’ll be a treat.

Scorpio

T'Challa / Black Panther from "Black Panther"

What better way is there to honor the late Chadwick Boseman than dressing up as his iconic character Black Panther? Disney +

Similarly to the vengeful nature of Scorpio, T'Challa won’t stop until he regains control of his kingdom and brings peace to its residents. T'Challa (aka Black Panther) and Scorpio are warriors of justice, which is why it’s the best costume choice for the safer sign.

Sagittarius

Guard from "Squid Game"

The Korean show that's breaking Netflix records is sure to be a popular inspiration for Halloween costumes. Youngkyu Park / Netflix

Being the protector of the galaxy has oddly prepared Sagittarius for the costume of the year: being a guard from Squid Game. While the guards serve a much darker purpose than the friendly archer, Scorpios can easily embody their sense of duty in the series.

Capricorn

Beth Harmon from "The Queen's Gambit"

Anya Taylor-Joy and her incredible costumes in "The Queen's Gambit" are instantly iconic. Phil Bray / Netflix

Beth Harmon takes chess seriously. Her drive to succeed mirrors that of the sea goat, which is why it’s the best costume for a Capricorn to pick this Halloween season. Their similarities are amazing. Determination, perseverance and a desire to win at all costs by being the best at all they do? Checkmate!

Aquarius

Pennywise from "It"

Do you dare dress as Pennywise for Halloween? Warner Bros.

Aquarius, much like Pennywise, likes to play tricks on others during the Halloween season. But they opt to play mind games more than any other ruse. Both like to get chilling reactions from friends and family — and this costume will certainly achieve that.

Pisces

The Masked Singer

Who is under the mask? It'll be up to the costume-wearer whether they'll reveal. FOX / via Getty Images

Pisces love glamour, mystery and suspense, so it’s no wonder that they’ll opt to go as their favorite contestant from "The Masked Singer." They can also use their creativity and imagination to craft a new player of their own making. The bewilderment of everyone not knowing who’s underneath the mask will be thrilling at any Halloween party.