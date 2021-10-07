See the best Halloween costumes for every zodiac sign in 2021

Picking out the perfect Halloween costume can be a challenge. There are so many options from which to choose and not a lot of time to plan it out.
Luckily, you can find the ideal look that suits your personality with Halloween costumes for your zodiac sign. Find your perfect trick-or-treating outfit below!
Aries
Ted Lasso from "Ted Lasso"
This sporty-chic costume is perfect for Aries, who has a lot of passion and gusto — much like a beloved football coach. And being that the fire sign likes to inspire those to be better, they can totally embrace their motivational vibe by dressing up as Coach Lasso for Halloween.
Taurus
Billie Holiday from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Billie Holiday is considered to be one of the best singers of all time. Artistic Taurus will like dressing up as the jazz singer and adorning looks from old Hollywood with a microphone in hand as they sing the blues inspired by the movie "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
Gemini
Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch from "WandaVision"
Geminis have two very different sides to them as the twin star of the cosmos. Nothing brings them more pleasure than having the chance to dress up as someone with two different identities, such as Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) from the television series. Either one of her identities — or both — will bode well for dualistic Gemini.
Cancer
Fairy Godmother from "Cinderella"
We all want the gift of magic, especially the power of granting wishes. That is why nurturing Cancer will opt to dress up as the Fairy Godmother from Amazon’s new "Cinderella" for Halloween. Being able to help out others will make Cancer’s heart full of love before the clock strikes midnight.
Leo
Cruella de Vil from "Cruella"
Leos are super creative and have a flair for drama. Like Cruella de Vil, a Leo knows how to make an entrance. So Leos dressing as Cruella seems to be a great fit for Halloween celebrations.
Virgo
Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim from "The Chair"
Virgos are the brainiacs of the zodiac due to their analytical mind. They’ll opt for something that unifies their intelligence and sophistication while making a political statement. Dressing up like Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the new chair of the English Department at prestigious Pembroke University, is the perfect fit.
Libra
"Bridgerton" Costume
There is nothing lovelier to a Libra than love. As the romantic fashionistas of the zodiac, Libras will relish in wearing a "Bridgerton" costume — especially if the Duke of Hastings is alongside them. Since they appreciate luxurious and decadent garments that rival art, it’ll be a treat.
Scorpio
T'Challa / Black Panther from "Black Panther"
Similarly to the vengeful nature of Scorpio, T'Challa won’t stop until he regains control of his kingdom and brings peace to its residents. T'Challa (aka Black Panther) and Scorpio are warriors of justice, which is why it’s the best costume choice for the safer sign.
Sagittarius
Guard from "Squid Game"
Being the protector of the galaxy has oddly prepared Sagittarius for the costume of the year: being a guard from Squid Game. While the guards serve a much darker purpose than the friendly archer, Scorpios can easily embody their sense of duty in the series.
Capricorn
Beth Harmon from "The Queen's Gambit"
Beth Harmon takes chess seriously. Her drive to succeed mirrors that of the sea goat, which is why it’s the best costume for a Capricorn to pick this Halloween season. Their similarities are amazing. Determination, perseverance and a desire to win at all costs by being the best at all they do? Checkmate!
Aquarius
Pennywise from "It"
Aquarius, much like Pennywise, likes to play tricks on others during the Halloween season. But they opt to play mind games more than any other ruse. Both like to get chilling reactions from friends and family — and this costume will certainly achieve that.
Pisces
The Masked Singer
Pisces love glamour, mystery and suspense, so it’s no wonder that they’ll opt to go as their favorite contestant from "The Masked Singer." They can also use their creativity and imagination to craft a new player of their own making. The bewilderment of everyone not knowing who’s underneath the mask will be thrilling at any Halloween party.