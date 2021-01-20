Joe Biden's inauguration was filled with dramatic fashion choices. Monochromatic coats stole the show, while bright sequins made an appearance and many in the crowd wore masks that matched their outfits.
But Twitter users seized on one unlikely outfit: The incredibly practical choices made by Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont went viral as viewers praised his bulky winter coat, handmade mittens and unexplained manila envelope.
Sanders, who campaigned for the Democratic nomination but dropped out of the race in April 2020, also wore a blue surgical mask and his trademark glasses.
Many joked that the look was perfect for the weather. While the day was sunny, there were flurries of snow during the ceremony and some winds led to near-freezing temperatures.
One user pointed out that coat he wore to the inauguration appeared to be the same coat he wore on the campaign trail.
Many were fixated on the patterned mittens that Sanders wore, which already have their own Twitter account.
According to Vermont newspaper Seven Days, they were gifted to him by teacher Jen Ellis. Sanders' daughter-in-law runs the daycare where Ellis send her daughter, so she decided to give Sanders a pair while making teacher gifts. Ellis also sells the mittens at craft fairs. On Twitter, she wrote that they are made out of repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece from recycled plastic bottles.
One user joked that the ensemble would turn into a Halloween costume.
Other users seized on the manila envelope that Sanders was holding, joking that he looked like he were about to run errands following the ceremony.
It wasn't just the outfit and accessories that captured the attention of social media users: An image of the senator sitting in a socially-distanced chair, alone and with his arms crossed, quickly turned into a meme.
Sanders wasn't the only guest at the ceremony to keep it practical and warm. Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wore a black puffy coat and pink Planned Parenthood scarf to the event.