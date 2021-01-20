Joe Biden's inauguration was filled with dramatic fashion choices. Monochromatic coats stole the show, while bright sequins made an appearance and many in the crowd wore masks that matched their outfits.

But Twitter users seized on one unlikely outfit: The incredibly practical choices made by Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont went viral as viewers praised his bulky winter coat, handmade mittens and unexplained manila envelope.

Bernie Sanders dress like that history teacher who been at the school for 50 years. — Ella Septima-Hamer (@jbrous41) January 20, 2021

Everyone in dresses and thin coats... then there’s @BernieSanders 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NGIh4DQHYy — Nida Allam (@NidaAllam) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders’ manila envelope and woolen mittens: where to get the look — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 20, 2021

Sanders, who campaigned for the Democratic nomination but dropped out of the race in April 2020, also wore a blue surgical mask and his trademark glasses.

Sanders' homemade mittens, gifted by a teacher in his state, made a splash on social media. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Many joked that the look was perfect for the weather. While the day was sunny, there were flurries of snow during the ceremony and some winds led to near-freezing temperatures.

Lmaooo I love Bernie’s “I couldn’t care less about pomp and circumstance” coat and mittens combo pic.twitter.com/aqdM6MDAzl — Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) January 20, 2021

grumpy practical outerwear king pic.twitter.com/LOo93uLfaq — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders, prepared for all eventualities. pic.twitter.com/XZzbSv4J5k — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 20, 2021

One user pointed out that coat he wore to the inauguration appeared to be the same coat he wore on the campaign trail.

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Many were fixated on the patterned mittens that Sanders wore, which already have their own Twitter account.

good morning to bernie's mittens especially pic.twitter.com/dxmkFvg9N1 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

According to Vermont newspaper Seven Days, they were gifted to him by teacher Jen Ellis. Sanders' daughter-in-law runs the daycare where Ellis send her daughter, so she decided to give Sanders a pair while making teacher gifts. Ellis also sells the mittens at craft fairs. On Twitter, she wrote that they are made out of repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece from recycled plastic bottles.

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

One user joked that the ensemble would turn into a Halloween costume.

Bernie Sanders @ the inauguration ceremony is gonna be my Halloween costume this year pic.twitter.com/h27pCyAMKF — Madie Fletcher (@madie_fletch) January 20, 2021

Other users seized on the manila envelope that Sanders was holding, joking that he looked like he were about to run errands following the ceremony.

Bernie has places to be after this 😭 pic.twitter.com/N8fSBHwgZi — astasia (@AstasiaWill) January 20, 2021

Bernie, on his way to a Stewart’s for coffee, has parked his Subaru on the capitol lawn to briefly attend the inauguration pic.twitter.com/dQB1xVYRkh — Tai Leclaire (@tai_leclaire) January 20, 2021

It wasn't just the outfit and accessories that captured the attention of social media users: An image of the senator sitting in a socially-distanced chair, alone and with his arms crossed, quickly turned into a meme.

me long after the pandemic, happily mingling at a party pic.twitter.com/3rYGCeUKU4 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 20, 2021

Sanders wasn't the only guest at the ceremony to keep it practical and warm. Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wore a black puffy coat and pink Planned Parenthood scarf to the event.