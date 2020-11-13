Do you accept this Airbnb? The 'Bachelor' mansion is available for rent

The mansion used to film the long-running reality series "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" is available to rent — if you have several thousand dollars to spare.

Fans of the shows can now head over to Airbnb to rent out the 10,000-square-foot, Mediterranean-style mansion, known as the Villa de la Vina. Located in Agoura Hills, California, it would have served as the backdrop for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' ongoing "Bachelorette" season and Matt James' upcoming "Bachelor" season, but they've had to film someplace else due to the pandemic.

Here's the catch: It's approximately $6,000 per night.

But look at what you'll get: seven bedrooms, 8.5 baths, a pool, two Jacuzzis and a pool table, plus 10 acres of property to roam around. The home is owned by Marshall Haraden, and as TODAY reported in 2017, he and his family usually move out twice a year to permit filming.

There are rules, though: The listing indicates "no parties, filming, professional photography or gatherings."

Also on Airbnb: the windmill fantasy suite in Greece from 2019's edition of "The Bachelorette" where Peter Weber and Hannah Brown had a fateful encounter; it is just $71 per night.