ASOS praised for featuring deaf model with a cochlear implant in ad

The latest ASOS ad is causing a stir on social media for all the right reasons.

The shopping site, known for its trendy and affordable styles, recently posted a photo of a model wearing a mushroom charm earring.

At first glance, it appears to be just another accessories ad, but upon closer inspection shoppers noticed that the model seems to be wearing a cochlear implant, a surgically implanted electronic device that can help provide a sense of sound to people who are deaf.

When Twitter users caught wind of the ad, many of them flooded the social media platform with messages of support for the British brand, applauding their move to represent members of the deaf community.

Really refreshing to see @ASOS feature a model with a Cochlear Implant to showcase their earrings! Such a creative and fun way to make deafness more visible. https://t.co/4YwOSsIj6g via @Femail — Erin Fox (@ErinFoxSL) April 16, 2021

Over the past few years, consumers have been pressuring brands to employ a more diverse range of models and many social media users were thrilled to see that ASOS had chosen to show a cochlear implant in an earrings ad.

Several parents with deaf children took to Twitter to thank the brand, including one who wrote the following comment "This is fantastic to see...my daughter is a cochlear implant user also deaf from birth. This is so inspiring well done @asos."

This is fantastic to see...my daughter is a cochlear implant user also deaf from birth. This is so inspiring well done @asos — samina sheikh (@saminasheikh4) April 16, 2021

One Twitter user who wears a cochlear implant was pleased to see someone like herself in an ad. "Oh myyy the model wearing a cochlear implant makes me happy!!! I'm deaf and have a CI," they wrote.

Oh myyy the model wearing a cochlear implant makes me happy!!! I'm deaf and have a CI 😭🥳 — niamh₁₂₇|🔞 (@Ieetaeyongss) April 15, 2021

The blond model, Natasha Ghouri, appears to be tickled pink with the reaction her ad has been receiving. In an Instagram post that features some of the comments Twitter users have been leaving about the photo, Ghouri thanked everyone for their love.

"MY HEART IS FULL RIGHT NOW! Thanks so much for all of your kind messages WOW. It may just be an ear but it means so much more - like what @rnid_uk said representation matters, and I’m bloody proud to represent my community. Biggest love to @asos for welcoming me in and breaking boundaries as this will really help and inspire people out there. Big shoutout to @mmodelsmanagement @xmrsmaddielx for just being amazing! Love you all 🥺" she wrote.

Way to go, ASOS!