For those of us who love "Bridgerton," we know that enjoying the deliciously romantic series amongst company comes with its risks — and in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' case, especially if that company is an unsuspecting husband.

During a new interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the Hollywood couple revealed how "Bridgerton" led to a hilarious late-night misunderstanding.

Kutcher even — jokingly — accused Kunis of "cheating" on him with the show!

The period drama recently broke viewership records to become Netflix's biggest series ever, with 82 million households — including Kunis — tuning in. Its popularity largely derives from the sizzling chemistry between the two leads and their agonizing will-they-or-won't-they dynamic, wrapped up in the society rules of Regency-era England.

Given that one such rule is that women must remain "pure," a major element of the series is Daphne Bridgerton's sexual awakening — a storyline that leads to some steamy scenes between her and Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings.

But Kutcher, who has yet to cave and give "Bridgerton" a try, wasn't aware of any of this.

"I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn't matter what is on — I'm asleep," Kunis told TODAY. "Last night, I clearly stayed up till midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'"

She'd just reached "the peak" of the series' fifth episode — as in, when Daphne and the Duke of Hastings have sex for the first time — when Kutcher happened to wake up.

As Kunis tells it, he looked at her and asked, "Are you watching a porno?"

"I didn't know what was going on," Kutcher explained. "I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

Kunis, meanwhile, shushed her disoriented husband, overcome with emotion from the TV couple's long-awaited union.

"I'm so excited," she told Hoda and Jenna, who warned her that the show somehow gets even better. "You have no idea."