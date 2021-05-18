Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are living in a dream home they designed and built from the ground up.

“We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house,” Kutcher told Architectural Digest of the sprawling farmhouse he and his wife share with their kids in Los Angeles. “But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

And judging by the pictures featured in the magazine's June issue, the Hollywood power couple brought that vision to life.

Reclaimed wood, board-form concrete and glass make up the stunning design of the 6-acre property, which features a main house connected to a guesthouse/entertainment barn, as well as a freestanding barbecue pavilion.

Kunis and Kutcher's living room features board-form concrete walls and reclaimed-oak floor planks. Douglas Friedman / Architectural Digest

Kunis and Kutcher used Pinterest boards to determine their personal visions for the design.

“When we looked at each other’s boards, 90% of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard,” Kutcher said, referring to architect Howard Backen of the firm Backen & Gillam Architects.

So, naturally, they tapped Backen for the project that took five years to complete.

While the property is aesthetically pleasing, it’s also sustainable. It’s powered entirely by photovoltaics, and the couple even harvests their own food on the land — a field of corn they planted during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

The kitchen and breakfast area feel cozy and contemporary at the same time. Douglas Friedman / Architectural Digest

But even with a farmhouse vibe, the property manages to feel glam and lavish at the same time.

Take for instance the entertainment barn, which is outfitted in rustic wood but crowned with a massive crystal chandelier. “We thought it would be funny to have this incredibly opulent thing hanging in a barn,” Kunis said of the sparkly adornment. “It kind of takes the piss out of the property.”

Kunis and Kutcher posed in their entertainment barn for the cover of Architectural Digest's June issue.

And every meticulous detail creates a cohesive home that’s designed perfectly for their family.

“To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order,” Kutcher explained. “If the world around you isn’t in order, it’s hard to get your brain in order. When we’re in our home, the world just makes sense.”

See more photos and read the full story in the June issue of Architectural Digest.