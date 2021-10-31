Ariana Grande just may have won Halloween 2021 with this epic nostalgic costume

Ariana Grande said “go big, or go home!” for Halloween this year.

The 28-year-old singer threw it back to the 1950s, paying homage to the cult classic horror film, “Creature from the Black Lagoon” with her costume.

Grande shared a series of photos from the Halloween themed shoot on her Instagram on Sunday, including mockup film posters and some solo shots posing in her green prosthetic makeup. "The Voice" coach was given webbed hands, scaly skin and face gills to fit the part of the creature donning a green dress that resembled kelp.

In the first photo of the post, Grande reimagined the the movie poster for the 1954 film, aptly renamed “Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon,” posing glamorously in the water with the creature-like prosthetics. The poster boasted the reviews, “Amazing! Startling! Shocking!” and is said to feature her husband, Dalton Gomez, as the role of Handsome Scuba Man.

The second photo shows Grande as the creature sipping a wine glass in the middle of the murky lagoon, while the third photo is a glam shot of the singer posing in costume. The fourth photo more closely resembles the film’s original poster, featuring a shot of Gomez in character holding Grande in the water, surrounded by two solo shots of the couple.

Before the big reveal, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer shared a teaser for her costume on Instagram. Grande shared a short clip from the black and white film, giving fans a small taste of what was to come from her costume.

For Halloween 2019, Grande also embraced the vintage throwback costume. After teasing the costume on social media days prior, the singer revealed her costume which paid homage to the episode “Eye of the Beholder” from the 1960s television show “The Twilight Zone.”

The “Positions” singer rocked prosthetics to make her look like the doctors from the episode who have pig-like faces with turned up noses. She shared a black and white photo to Instagram of the incredible makeup transformation, simply captioning the photo the title of the episode.

Grande has repeatedly proven that she’s a master of impersonation. Recently, she showed off two of her killer impressions, including doing her Kristin Chenoweth impression in front of the Broadway star herself during the battle rounds on “The Voice” and her spot-on Céline Dion during another episode of the music competition show.

The singer’s entire “Thank U, Next” music video from 2018 also paid homage to some rom-com classics, perfectly recreating scenes and outfits from the likes of “Legally Blonde,” Mean Girls,” Clueless” and “13 Going On 30.”