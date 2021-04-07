Amanda Gorman cements her status as a style icon with Vogue cover

Just months after Amanda Gorman became a household name at the inauguration of President Biden, the poet is gracing the cover of one of the most popular fashion magazines.

The 23-year-old appears in Vogue's May issue and opens up about her career, her striking sense of style and that memorable inauguration moment.

Gorman posed for two versions of the magazine cover and looks equally gorgeous in both photos. In the first, she dons a stunning one-shoulder printed dress; in the other she sports a V-neck cream dress with intricate embroidery.

One of Gorman's two May covers for Vogue Annie Leibovitz / Vogue

Earlier this year, Gorman became the youngest poet to read at an inauguration, and the enormity of that accomplishment isn't lost on her.

“It took so much labor, not only on behalf of me, but also of my family and of my village, to get here," she told the magazine.

It's been a chaotic couple of months, and Gorman is still soaking in all the excitement from that moment. During her interview, she read an excerpt from her journal that she wrote on the night after her performance

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to be afraid. And what’s more, it’s okay to seek greatness. That does not make me a black hole seeking attention. It makes me a supernova,” she wrote.

Gorman looks gorgeous in the magazine. Annie Leibovitz / Vogue

Many of Gorman's fans couldn't help but notice her sense of style at the inauguration, and while she is interested in fashion, she has no intention of quitting her day job, even if she did recently sign a deal with modeling agency IMG.

“When I’m part of a campaign,” she said, “the entity isn’t my body. It’s my voice.”

Following her inauguration performance, Gorman has caught the attention of many brands who want to work with her, but she's turned down around $17 million in offers, including one sizable proposal from a major brand.

“I didn’t really look at the details,” she said, “because if you see something and it says a million dollars, you’re going to rationalize why that makes sense.”

So, why isn't Gorman scooping up some of the great opportunities that are coming her way? She has a very wise strategy in mind.

“I have to be conscious of taking commissions that speak to me,” she said.

Related: