"After I came out, it wasn't exactly like, 'OK, I'm ready. I can talk now. I can speak. I'm Jane now.' ... There was a process. There was time to heal from all that trauma that I was going through, and being open and rediscovering myself. It wasn't just my journey ... my parents were going through a journey, my friends were going through a journey, my community was going through a journey," Noury said.

"Everyone was changing along with me, changing the way they spoke to me, like with my pronouns, my name, how they were treating me. And I was learning how to put on makeup, how to how to dress myself, trying on new, different clothes, and experiencing new things and rediscovering myself again ... as a young girl and ... turning into a young woman."

It wasn't just my journey ... my parents were going through a journey, my friends were going through a journey, my community was going through a journey. Jane Noury

It took Noury several years to get comfortable with all she had been through. "I wasn't even comfortable talking about being trans until my senior year of high school, to the point where I'm now having a whole show coming out," Noury said. "So it took a lot of time to really understand myself, and really be able to find my voice again."

Sharing hope

The release of "Always Jane," which was shot over the course of nearly two years from December 2019 through May 2021, feels like a full-circle moment for Noury. The filmmaker (she's also one of the executive producers and cinematographers of the docuseries) and model used to take comfort and solace in watching movies and shows that depict the trans experience. Now, she gets to offer that for others.