What does it look like to grow up trans?

The new docuseries "Always Jane," coming to Amazon Prime, aims to shine a spotlight on the trials and tribulations young people today may experience as they seek to answer that question for themselves.

"It's really hard," says Jane Noury, the high schooler and aspiring model featured in the "Always Jane" trailer.

In the nearly two-minute trailer, released Wednesday, viewers meet Noury as well as her close-knit family. There's her mom and dad, her two sisters and what looks to be her grandparents, all gathered in their New Jersey home, laughing, crying, hugging and sharing special moments.

Jonathan C. Hyde, the director of "Always Jane," said in a statement: "The Nourys are hilarious, honest and raw in their commitment to love and support one another no matter what. It is a joy to watch (and) it’s been our privilege to share their story."

Noury says she wouldn't be who she is without the love and support of her family. "We're a family and we're always going to be there for each other," she said in the trailer's voiceover. "People want to know what a transgender woman has to go through; it's really hard. I can't even imagine what it'd be like without my family."

"Always Jane" follows Jane Noury and her family throughout Noury's senior year in high school. Amazon Studios

Their love and support appear to be what carry Noury through her senior year, as viewers get to see the highs and lows of such a pivotal period in her life. The trailer follows Noury as she gets ready to graduate and get her confirmation surgery.

"Not everyone who's trans has surgery but I know that this will make me happy," Noury says in one part of the trailer.

Noury with her sisters Amazon Studios

One of Noury's family members adds, "Jane didn't transition alone. We all transitioned with her."

Noury is following in the footsteps of Jazz Jennings, another former teen whose high school career and path to gender confirmation surgery was shared with the world on TLC's long-running show "I Am Jazz."

Noury said in a statement that she hopes other trans teens and their families will feel encouraged and seen after watching her very personal story.

According to her website, Noury is now studying film at college. Amazon Studios

"I see 'Always Jane' as a love story. Love stories always have hopes, dreams and heartache, but best of all — a happily ever after. My family has always abundantly showered my sisters and I with love and acceptance, and that made all the difference in the world for my transition. My genuine hope is that a family who may be struggling with acceptance is inspired to open their hearts and embrace their very own story of love upon viewing 'Always Jane.'”

"Always Jane," a four-episode series, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12.