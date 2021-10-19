You have to take a closer look at this larger-than-life Halloween display

Alan Perkins takes Halloween very seriously, and his home decorations this year are (literally!) larger than life.

He's been decorating his home in Olmstead Falls, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, for 11 years with elaborate and spooky designs, but this year, he simply outdid himself with a display that's nothing short of magical.

Perhaps most impressively, he created two gigantic skeleton hands that look like they're coming out of the ground and grabbing his home.

"I find larger-than-life things fun. A few years ago, I saw a picture that looked like someone had a Christmas tree that was too tall and broke through their roof. I liked the concept and applied a Halloween twist to it," Perkins told TMRW in an email.

This skeleton hand looks so realistic. Courtesy Alan Perkins

It took him around 25 days to construct the waterproof skeleton, which is made of foam and PVC armature (he shares instructions for making your own here). The dimensions are pretty spectacular, too: The hands are 8 feet wide each and the arm is 10 feet long on the shorter end and 12 feet long on the longer end. One hand is also holding a 12-foot-tall Home Depot skeleton that went viral last year.

The skull, which rests on the roof of Perkins' home, took another two weeks to build, including a bulging eye made out of an exercise ball.

Look at the attention to detail! Courtesy Alan Perkins

The most impressive part? Perkins, who works as a health and safety professional, doesn't even have a construction background.

"I am mainly self-taught," he explained, adding that he works on his hobby on nights and weekends.