Author Aija Mayrock made her debut at just 16 years old by writing her book "The Survival Guide to Bullying" to help girls like herself. Now, at 24, the young role model has a new book of empowering poems called "Dear Girl." Here is an excerpt from that collection.

Dear Girl,

oftentimes we women start to rise, then certain people devise a plan to disenfranchise.

Whether it’s our bodies or rights,

entice us with movements,

unite us through persecution.

Dear Girl,

open your eyes.

We have come so far it’s easy to resign.

We’ve got “equality”

but public policy shows the contrary, honestly.

One in six women could be raped in their lives

and it’s mostly seen as a victimless crime.

What should every girl know?

You are not some puppet in a puppet show.

Expose the double standards,

the hypocrisy, the hate.

It is never too late.

This is the moment of girls taking the reins.

It is Time’s Up.