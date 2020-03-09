9 podcasts about remarkable ladies to listen to during Women's History Month

Between women running for office in record-breaking numbers to the #MeToo Movement, women are making history every single day. What better way to celebrate women who have done and are doing amazing things than to know their stories and be inspired by their work.

We’ve put together a list of nine podcast episodes to listen to throughout Women’s History Month.

You can find and listen to this list (and other podcast episodes we love) by following @tmrwbytoday on the Goodpods app.

1. "What’s Her Name"

This podcast does an amazing job of telling the stories of fascinating women who have made a true impact. Sybil Stockdale’s life was turned upside down when her husband’s plane was shot down during the Vietnam War. She didn’t just sit back and wait for others to try and get him home. Instead, she founded the National League of Families, and though her work, reunited nearly a thousand prisoners of war with their loved ones back in the U.S. Once you finish this episode, scroll through the rest of the archives to find more incredible stories.

2. "Encyclopedia Womannica"

Looking for a quick hit? In less than 10 minutes, you can learn the story of this incredible woman who was born in 1875 and made an indelible mark on civil and women’s rights, education and government. The seasons in this show are arranged around different themes: "warriors," "leaders," and "beautiful minds." We chose one to start you out, but browse through the others throughout the month as well.

3. "Rise Podcast"

You may want to have a paper and pen around when you’re listening to this. Host Rachel Hollis interviews Stacey Flowers about how she went from a financial and emotional collapse to financial and personal success. She gives actionable tips on how to create your own financial freedom. We included this episode because many women still don’t feel comfortable with their own finances, and during Women’s History Month we want to celebrate women who are out there changing that!

4. "Ordinary Equality"

By 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment had passed both the House and the Senate, but it didn't receive the required ratifications from three quarters of the states within the time limit imposed by Congress. Earlier this year — nearly five decades later — Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA. This podcast episode looks into the history of the ERA and Alice Paul — a woman celebrated for her role as the author of the amendment who was also, as host Kate Kelly explains, a complicated woman.

5. "The Moth Radio Hour"

The Moth is an addictive podcast featuring real people sharing stories from their own lives. Kusum Thapa is an obstetrician who was working in Nepal and risked her own life, and the safety of her family, to protect a 13-year-old girl who had been the victim of a sexual assault. Her compelling story is an example of true heroism.

6. "Skimm’d from the Couch"

In this series, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, founders of TheSkimm, interview women who have had extraordinary careers and tease out lessons we can all learn from them. This episode features Shiza Shahid, the co-founder of the Malala Fund. Shahid explains how she makes her decisions to “show up in the moment” and turns her anger towards injustice into action against those wrongs.

7. "The History Chicks"

The History Chicks have been telling the stories of great women throughout history since 2011. As they say in the introduction, this is not your boring old history lesson. Though you may be familiar with Kahlo’s work, if you don’t know her story, this is absolutely worth your time. An artist and feminist icon, Kahlo was a pioneer in so many ways.

8. "American Innovations"

Creating a birth control pill was a dream of Margaret Sanger’s. She had dedicated her life to legalizing birth control (knowingly breaking the law along the way). In her 70s, she still wanted to find a “magic pill” that could be used as a contraceptive. This episode, the first in a three-part series, chronicles how Sanger turned this idea into a reality.

9. "Feeling My Flo"

OK, we know a podcast on the history of pads doesn't sound riveting, but trust us — it is. Back in the 1800s, women would have to make their own pads out of whatever soft fabric they could. Then during WWI, when there was a shortage of cotton, the company Kimberly Clark invented a product that would help absorb the blood of wounded soldiers. Nurses got hold of this product and that was the beginning of menstrual pads. This short episode starts there and takes you through the journey to what we see on our shelves today.