7 things I wish I hadn't wasted my money on in my 20s

Ah, my 20s. A great decade, a terrible decade. FYI: Your 20s aren’t as fun as they (you know, “they” — the movies, the magazines, the TV shows) make it out to be, and your 30s aren’t as scary. That’s my opinion, anyway, and you know what they say about opinions (they say that mine are always right).

Twenty-somethings, heed my warning: Unless you’re a wunderkind Zuckerberg or an heiress of some kind, it’s a fair bet that you’re not entering the real world with a ton of extra cash so do not frivolously spend what little cash you do have. You’re probably working really hard and not making nearly enough. You’re probably doing your boss’s job for them while they duck out every Friday at noon so they can spend all of their money on weekends away with their pals. I get it. We’ve all been 23. It sucks. But your 20s are also — if you’re not careful — a time when you’re going to spend money on a lot of dumb junk. Looking back on all of that wasted money in about 10 years is going to suck much more than being 23 ever did. Guaranteed.

Here are the seven things I wish I hadn’t wasted my money on when I hardly had any money to begin with (and none of them are lattes. I am very glad to have purchased many a coffee between ages 20 and 29):