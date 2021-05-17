5 things we learned about 'Shadow and Bone' star Ben Barnes on TMRWxTODAY

Heartthrob Ben Barnes has captivated fans once again in his latest role as General Kirigan (also known as The Darkling) in the Netflix hit fantasy series "Shadow and Bone."

In our weekly conversation series on TMRWxTODAY, the actor (who is known for his roles in "Westworld" and "The Chronicles of Narnia) answered some of our most pressing questions about the show, while also giving us a taste of who he is behind the screen.

Here’s what we've learned:

1. Fans suggested him for the role of General Kirigan as far back as 2013!

Before he actually landed the roll of General Kirigan, fans posting on Tumblr suggested him as a dream casting of the character and it even caught the attention of the author of the book on which the show is based.

“I saw old tweets that the author of the book [Leigh Bardugo] approved of in suggesting me to play that role. It definitely peaked my curiosity of the role; as an actor you wonder what you’d like to do next and for me it’s usually based on things in my life. But wondering how other people see you and would like to cast you is something that’s interesting and particularly made me interested,” Barnes shared.

2. He’s planning on releasing original songs in the near future

While we’ve seen Barnes post cover tracks on social media, he’s also getting ready to release his own original works. He’s been taking music so seriously, in fact, that he bought himself a piano at the start of pandemic.

“I realized that if we were going to be in lockdown for a bit, I’m going to do this. I’ve been working on songs that have been in the works for a couple of years with producers. I love singing so much. Singing was my first love, starting at 19 with my first-ever job. I played the drums in a production and I’ve done quite a few films with singing in them. Something’s coming … hopefully soon. I’m excited to share that with everybody as soon as I can!”

3. He doesn’t like to talk about his love life

While there have been rumors about Barnes dating Hollywood starlets through the years, the actor likes to keep his personal life, well, personal.

“I drew a line for myself quite a long time ago when 'Chronicles of Narnia' came out. I thought it was important to have one side of your life to yourself and the other that you’re willing to share," he said. "I will say this: Whenever I find the woman who’s going to be the one I'll marry, I’m sure I’ll no longer be quite so coy about it because it’ll be what it is and the curiosity of others will stress me out less!"

4. He graduated with a combined degree of English literature and drama

“I think only my mom knows this, but I won the English prize one year in college,” he told TMRW. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever won. I’ve never won anything else in the last 20 years. But when I was in college I won the essay prize for writing English essays about 'Harry Potter' and 'The Hobbit' and its themes.”

5. He loves rom-coms

While the actor is often cast in dramatic roles or sci-fi series, he's a huge fan of romantic-comedies and would love to play the leading man in one. We hope to see it happen soon!