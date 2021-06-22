5 things we learned about musician and poet Morgan Harper Nichols on TMRWxTODAY

If there’s anyone who knows how to lift up other people, it’s poet and musician Morgan Harper Nichols. The mixed-media artist shares her works of art and words of wisdom across social media, as well as through collaborations, her own app, an online shop and multiple bestselling books.

Driven by curiosity and empathy, Nichols is constantly inspiring her followers with her authenticity and positive spirit. Here’s what we learned about her during our conversation on TMRWxTODAY's Instagram Live.

1. She started her career as a college admissions counselor before becoming a freelance musician and artist

Nichols’ career journey proves that success isn't always a straight line. You can go after your dreams no matter what.

“In between gigs, I started playing around with art apps on my iPad and turned song lyrics into poetry," she said. "Since then, I’ve continued to explore how art helps us to connect to one another. Much of my work enters on the question: 'How can we create connection?'"

2. She’s on a mission to write 1 million poems during her lifetime

Nichols is so engaged with her online community that she often interacts with her followers one-on-one. She transforms their stories, many of which she gets in her DMs, into digestible quotes and poems that end up on her Instagram feed. Since 2017, she’s been on a mission to share 1 million of them during her lifetime — no small feat!

“I’ve lost count, but I do know I’m in the thousands!” she said of her progress so far. “I started writing the poems in real time on my Instagram stories and captions, which became hard to keep track of, but I said I wanted to write for a million people very intentionally. I did the math and figured out this would take me decades to do. In this fast-paced world, I needed something in my life that would take this long to reach, and that’s what this project is for me and is why I haven’t stopped since I started.”