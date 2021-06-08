5 things we learned about La La Anthony on TMRWxTODAY

La La Anthony has been making her dreams a reality since she began her career in entertainment as a radio host at just 15-years-old. Starring as LaKeisha Grant on "Power," being an MTV VJ on "TRL" and launching multiple best-selling products are just a few of her major accomplishments. We spoke with Anthony on TMRWxTODAY for a candid conversation — here’s what we learned!

1. She’s most inspired by her mom

Anthony is constantly surrounded by powerhouse women — like pals Vanessa Bryant and the Kardashians — but it’s her mom who most inspires her.

“She’s not in the (entertainment) business in any way but just watching her work and provide for us and always feeling her presence was great. She was the kind of mom to allow me and my brother to be who we were and be our most authentic self. It’s so important you surround yourself by women who push you to do great things."

2. Her proudest career moment was becoming an MTV VJ

Throughout her career, Anthony has gone from radio host to TV host to launching her own range of products. In the early 2000s, Anthony landed the coveted role of VJ on MTV’s "Total Request Live," where she interviewed some of the biggest stars of the day, like Tom Cruise, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The memories she made during her run on the show stick with her today.

“To be an MTV VJ at that time was one of my favorite accomplishments. It was in the height of pop culture. Being in Times Square and reporting live with thousands of teenagers was wild. Sometimes I have to sit and look back and remember I had a really great run over there," she told TMRW. "I try to tell my son about it. I know that he won’t ever really understand what it was like; it was a different time. When we ride around NYC, I’ll show him the MTV building and the window I was hosting live from everyday. We have conversations about it.”

3. She’s helping launch the first-ever virtual "Special 5K"

Anthony is teaming up with Kellogg’s and Black Girls RUN! In support of Feeding America for the inaugural virtual race in an effort to provide at least 2.5 million meals. For every 5K you complete starting today through June 30th, Special K will help provide 100 meals to Feeding America. You can sign up here: www.runsignup.com/special5k

“I am constantly inspired by the strong women I surround myself with, and the empowering members of Black Girls RUN! are no exception. I’m so honored to join this team and launch the Special 5K, because with the support of friends and an impactful goal to motivate us, we can do even more good in the world. Let’s reach that goal together — we got this!”

4. She’d tell her 20-year-old self this piece of advice: “You don’t always have to have it all figured out.”

Anthony got candid about how accomplishments can come at different points in life, and why you shouldn’t pressure yourself to fulfill dreams within a certain timeline.

“I remember telling myself at 25 I had to be married and have children. I put so much pressure on myself, but you can find your passion at 55; you can find your love at 65; there’s no time limit. I wish I would’ve told myself this back then.”

5. She swears by this life motto: “Love yourself from the inside out.”

Her dad shared this piece of advice with Anthony since she was a little girl, and she reminds herself of it everyday.

“You can dress up with makeup, hair and clothes but it really starts from the inside out.” We're taking notes!