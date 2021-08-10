5 things we learned about fitness star and entrepreneur Kayla Itsines on TMRWxTODAY

It’s no secret that Kayla Itsines has been dominating the fitness world for the last decade. It all began when she simply signed up for Instagram right when the app launched. By sharing, her clients' success stories, she gained worldwide attention and devoted fans.

Case in point: she now boasts over 13.5 million Instagram followers and has a booming business (enter her $400M sale!) that’s inspiring entrepreneurs and influencers everywhere. Here’s what we learned about her during our interview on TMRWxTODAY.

1. She recently sold her fitness empire for a whopping $400 million.

In mid-July, Itsines announced to her followers that she sold her business and workout platform, Sweat, to fitness-tech company iFit for a reported $400 million. In the past six years, her app has been downloaded more than 30 million times, and in 2020, Sweat made nearly $100 million. The app originally launched in 2017 with personal trainers Kelsey Wells and Sjana Elise, who brought their programs PWR and BAM (body and mind) to the forefront. When Itsines gave birth to her daughter Arna, she launched a program for postpartum women called Kayla Itsines Post-Pregnancy.

“The next new chapter for Sweat starts today!” Itsines wrote on her Instagram account. “It has been an incredible journey so far. I remember running one-on-one sessions in my parents’ backyard and them growing into bigger group sessions in the local park here in Adelaide, (Australia).”

2. She rose to fame with her "Bikini Body Guide" e-book.

The book took the internet by storm when it was released in 2014, and it's what originally led Itsines to launch her Sweat app. Her programs provide an effective and efficient training style with an emphasis on working out two to three times a week and achieving your fitness goals. This training philosophy is at the core of all of her programs.

“My life completely changed after that (book). I went from being a little Greek girl from this big family traveling the world for the first time. I had never been on a plane before I released it, so that experience made me grow up really quickly,” she shared.

3. Even she has days when she feel motivated to workout.

While Itsines clearly loves all things fitness, she’s just like the rest of us and sometimes faces the common woe of not feeling motivated.

“I’m a woman, too, and sometimes we wake up with our period or headaches with no motivation. It’s hard! So you have to remember your 'why' and what was it that made you want to take that leap," she said. "Meditate, think about it and then workout and take on your day! You’ll feel so much better. I know it’s cliché, but you never regret that workout.”

4. She makes a list of daily “musts” to balance her personal life and work life.

When you’re running your own business, you’re going to be on your phone and laptop non-stop — andwe shouldn’t be hard on ourselves for that dedication, Itsines said.

“What’s important to me is making a list of must-haves," she said. "I must spend time with my daughter, I must have family dinners; I must, I must, I must. Everything else that doesn’t fit on my 'must' list falls into working on my business. If you love your job, you include your family in it. My daughter even gets involved and starts squatting with me.”

5. She still works with her ex-fiancé, Tobi Pearce.

After eight years together, Itsines and her fiancé announced that they split up in 2020. The duo first met in 2012 at a gym in their hometown of Adelaid. Six years later, they announced that Itsines was pregnant with their first child together and shared their engagement news shortly after. Despite their subsequent breakup, the two still work together on Sweat.

“We always were separate in terms of what we did in the business and stayed in our lanes. I always told (Tobi) to not have conversations with me about money. He focuses on business growth and tech, and I focus on community, bootcamps and bringing people together. Those two things worked so well together and still do, so we’re able to have great conversations and listen to each other because we each know what we’re talking about in our respective areas,” she said.