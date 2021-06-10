5 things we learned about 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding on TMRWxTODAY

It’s no secret that actor Henry Golding instantly stole hearts when he played the role of Nick Young in the smash hit "Crazy Rich Asians." Since then, he’s starred in other blockbusters, like "A Simple Favor" and "Last Christmas," and landed a leading role in the Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s "Persuasion," which he’s currently filming alongside Dakota Johnson in London.

Golding, like so many of us, spent a year-and-a-half at home during quarantine, but now he’s more than ready to get back to traveling. Here’s what we've learned from our live conversation on TMRWxTODAY!

1. He was a TV host for a travel show prior to acting

Before Golding made it to Hollywood fame, he made a splash in the television hosting world where he found himself on variety, sports and travel shows. He first received his big break on ESPN, hosting a weekly football show, and then got tapped to host "The Travel Show" on BBC, where his adventures included exploring the Sognali Valley of Cappadocia, Turkey, saving lives with the Raum Katanyu first responders foundation in Bangkok, and even traveling up the Mekong river in Laos in search of elephant trainers.

“Crazy Rich Asians was like my north star when it came to acting. Our director John Chiu wrestled me to audition — it all changed from there!”

2. He's a dad! His wife, Liv Lo, gave birth to a baby girl this year

On March 31, Golding and Lo welcomed a baby girl. (The parents tied the knot on Aug. 20, 2016.) While the duo is focusing on their daughter for now, they’re still open to having more children in the future.

“I learned a lot about my wife Liv and how strong, resilient and motherly she naturally is. Going through a birth is such a crazy experience," Golding said. "As the husband, I felt sort of helpless and useless and more of the support system. I was in awe of her and just enjoyed every little moment with our precious baby. This year put in perspective what matters most: our family, friends and loved ones.”

3. He’s working to make travel accessible this summer

Golding partnered with Affirm to let people know that travel this summer can be accessible and affordable for everyone. They’re hosting a month-long trip giveaway that will award $5K to seven winners each week in June to put toward a trip, and one grand prize winner will win $15K at the end of the month.

“We’re at a point where a lot of people want to get out there. We’ve spent the time at home and now that things are opening up it’s time to book those holidays! I want to go to South America and see the Scandinavian countries. I haven’t been in the extreme cold as of yet and I’ll probably regret it when I do decide to go," he said with a laugh. "But I’d also like to go to Alaska, Greenland and Africa, too.

"Some of the most gratifying travel I’ve ever done was traveling for somebody else in terms of heading to a volunteer organization and hearing from locals," he added. "We get so wrapped up in ourselves that we forget to think of others, but trips like these broaden your perspective.”

4. He’s been cast as Mr. Elliot in the Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion"

Golding has been cast alongside Dakota Johnson in the latest adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, which is the last novel that she wrote before she died in 1817. The movie will serve as a modern-day take on the romantic drama with Golding playing the cousin of Johnson’s character.

“I’m currently filming in London now and it’s been going super well, although it’s blazing out! Outfits from the (Jane Austen) period are very layered, so it’s been a challenge! It’s a wonderful take on an exciting book. Mr. Elliot is one of the most renowned foils in literature. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun making this movie. It’s so good to be back on the saddle — people are digesting content, movies, and series like nobody’s business, so we need to make things faster!

5. He wants a "Crazy Rich Asians" sequel as much as we do!

Golding is fully putting it out there that a sequel needs to happen! He revealed that he still keeps in touch with John Chiu, Ronny Chieg, Gemma Chan and other castmates, and is proud of how well everyone's careers have taken off since the film.

“We’ve all kept quite close, and we hope there’s going to be a follow-up to the movie! I think it’s just a matter of time and getting the writing in place," he said. "We need it to happen! It’s necessary. We need to finish the story and go back to Singapore and see what happens to the Youngs. Let’s hope there’s a lot of movie magic happening. Once the script is done, I think we’ll all find out whether it’s going to be a go.”