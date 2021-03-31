4 tips to follow before getting in-home beauty services during COVID-19

It's been a while since we've had an excuse to get all dolled up for a special event, but with vaccine distribution on the upswing and wedding season gearing up, you might be considering booking a hair or makeup appointment to help you get ready. If you're strapped for time and don't feel like traveling to the salon, in-home appointments are always convenient, but you probably have a few questions about if they are safe right now.

To help you proceed with confidence, TMRW spoke with a mix of beauty and health experts to find out what you need to know before booking your next glam session. Happy primping!

1. Beauty pros are taking safety seriously

Even before the pandemic, beauty pros were well-versed in the art of providing sanitary services, but they've stepped their game up even more in recent months.

"Safety, health and wellness are our top priorities as we continue to enter clients’ homes. When we reopened our markets last spring/summer after pausing our services for three months in March 2020, we created, based on CDC recommendations, and continued to iterate a strict new set of requirements for pros and customers," said Giovanni Vaccaro, Glamsquad's artistic director of services.

Here's what you can expect during your next appointment:

Facial coverings and other protective equipment (PPE): "Our providers are equipped with face coverings as well as the necessary PPE supplies to safely complete every appointment. In addition, we provide each client with a face covering," said Priv artistry director, William Edward.

2. You can always take the pampering outside

As we've heard throughout the pandemic, being outdoors is generally safer than indoors. And no one would blame you if you're not ready to invite a stranger into your home just yet. Luckily, many on-demand beauty services are making it easy for customers to get their hair or makeup done outside in the name of safety.

"We communicate with our clients prior to their appointment to encourage that they have their services completed outdoors whenever possible. Our providers accommodate our clients to the best of their ability, ensuring that the appointment runs smoothly," Edward said.

So whether you've got a great patio or a roomy garage, there are plenty of alternate spots where you can schedule your glam session. Just try to find a spot with great natural lighting, especially if you're planning to get your makeup done.

Having the option of moving your glam session outdoors is particularly useful if you're getting ready for a wedding and aren't sure which members of the bridal party are vaccinated yet.

"In this instance, you should move the makeup/hair styling party outdoors or to a well-ventilated space like a covered porch, deck or garage," Kathryn Tart, dean of the University of Houston College of Nursing, said.

3. Beauty pros are happy to answer any questions you have

Navigating beauty services during the pandemic has been confusing for many of us, and as you consider booking an in-home or on-site beauty service, you might have a few questions. Luckily, companies are making it easier than ever for customers to find the answers you need to make an informed decision.

"Clients can chat with us anytime in regards to appointment questions and safety via our app or website," Edward said.

It's easier said than done, but you should also feel empowered to ask your beauty pro about their vaccination status.

"Those who have been vaccinated have a CDC card that is signed by the health care provider showing the type of vaccine that has been administered. You may ask to see the CDC vaccination card for assurances that a person is 'fully vaccinated,'” Tart said.

Many beauty services are open to making special accommodations for customers who might have certain concerns during these stressful times. For instance, if you want a makeup artist to use your own brushes or prefer that a hairstylist use your own hair tools, don't be nervous about asking.

"In today's environment, we are all working hard to keep each other safe," June said. "If a client feels unsafe when the stylists arrive, I would be sure to address why and ask the stylist to make adjustments, providing they are above and beyond the CDC and WHO guidelines.

5. These appointments are generally low risk — just proceed with caution

With proper safety measures in place, in-home and on-site beauty appointments are generally low risk right now as long as both parties aren't experiencing any symptoms and haven't recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

"These kinds of up-close-and-personal interactions are certainly getting more 'doable' as more and more people get vaccinated," Dr. David M. Aronoff, director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Division of Infectious Diseases, told TMRW. "Until more people are immunized and COVID-19 rates go lower, it is best to still wear a mask when possible. Particularly for the stylist, since the person getting their hair and makeup done may not be able to wear a mask."