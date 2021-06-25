When Leah Kofmehl and fiancé Bill Landis began planning their wedding in 2019, they never dreamed they'd have to postpone it twice ... before their venue closed altogether.

"We planned for mid June 2020, working around his work schedule in sports and my maternal family's greenhouse business," Kofmehl told TMRW. "We were going to get married at Platform Brewing in Columbus, Ohio."

Like many couples around the world, the pandemic forced the couple to reevaluate their plans.

"Mid-March, I put my invitation order on hold and we stopped honeymoon planning," the bride-to-be explained, adding that in April the couple rescheduled for August 1, 2020. "I bought new save the dates, finally bought invites and specifically mailed them on the day before the first wedding."

But Kofmehl was in for another obstacle.

"July 9th, both of my grandfather's birthdays — which is how I know it was for the best — the venue called and had to cancel," she said. To date, the couple hasn't decided how they would like to move forward.

96% of couples who planned a wedding in 2020 altered their original plans as the pandemic evolved The Knot 2020 Real Weddings Study

Kofmehl is not alone. According to The Knot 2020 Real Weddings Study - COVID-19 Edition, 96% of couples who planned a wedding in 2020 altered their original plans as the pandemic evolved. 47% of the couples polled said they planned to wait until 2021 or later to celebrate.

As vaccine rates increase, those couples, as well as partners who are newly engaged, are racing to secure their spot at the altar, creating an influx of demand for both venues and vendors.

Faced with the daunting task of rescheduling their nuptials, couples have been forced to come up with creative solutions to honor their special day.

Smaller celebrations

Kate Schmieding of Charleston, South Carolina, rescheduled her wedding day three times before ultimately choosing an alternate path.

"We had a small ceremony with only our parents and my cousin as officiant on a local dock around the corner from our house," she told TMRW, adding that the couple plans to celebrate with family and friends later this fall. "We are just having the party at my parent’s house on a local barrier island here and it’s going to be fun, casual and will finally freaking happen."

Destination weddings

Hawaii-based wedding photographer Kolby Moser of Aria Studios told TMRW that it felt like the Hawaii wedding industry went from 0 to 100 overnight.

"The weddings that we are shooting right now are a mix of 2020 postponements and spur-of-the-moment elopements," Moser shared. "We have couples who postponed their weddings several times at this point and just want to get married — even without key family members who are still under travel restrictions."

Moser continued, "We also have mid-week weddings with couples who were planning a large wedding elsewhere, but just decided to elope in Hawaii at the last minute. "

Weekday nuptials

Nicole Radio, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, told TMRW that her sister, Megan, recently wed on a Monday at noon with immediate family only, followed by lunch. A celebratory pool party is planned for later this summer.

"It was such a nice reminder that there doesn't have to be a grand plan for something to be filled with meaning," Radio said. "It was such a special, memorable day filled with love and family with a deeper appreciation for both after the pandemic experience of the past year and a half."

As for Kofmehl and Landis, they're eager for the future, regardless of how that may look.

"Will we elope? Maybe. Will we try again summer 2022? Also maybe, but likely a lower key, backyard kind of thing post-court house."" Kofmehl said. "I still have a dress I'd like to wear for a little bit."

Related: