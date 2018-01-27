New girl, new hairdo! We're loving Zooey Deschanel's blunt bob

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Zooey Deschanel has always been very fashionable. Now, her new 'do takes her stylish status to the next level.

The actress and singer posted a photo of her new blunt bob on Instagram, but notes that she actually got the cut weeks ago. Regardless, we're on board! And while she's kept her signature bangs, she's also chopped off a lot of length.

Deschanel, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik, made sure to thank her stylist, Mara Roszak, for her new "big time hair cut!"

Roszak is a known stylist to the stars, whose other clients include Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Cara Delevigne.

See her past hairstyles:

It's been years since Deschanel has had a different style, but most notably, she had rocked a blonde bob during a couple of her earlier films.

Here, Zooey Deschanel was rocking a blond style at the 2002 premiere of the film "Abandon." WireImage

She definitely made the short, blond hair work!

Zooey Deschanel arriving at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Getty Images

Deschanel had a sideswept bob in 2012 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where she also wore this sheer, embroidered gown!

Deschanel tried a reddish hue and side bangs in 2001. Chris Weeks/Getty Images

She even managed to rock a red hue with side bangs in 2001. Is there any look she can't pull off?!

She's kept this signature style for years. Getty Images

She eventually landed on her signature waves-and-bangs combination — that is, until now.

We're loving her new look!