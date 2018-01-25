New girl, new hairdo! We're loving Zooey Deschanel's blunt bob

Get Stuff We Love
Zooey Deschanel has always been very fashionable. Now, her new 'do takes her stylish status to the next level.
The actress and singer posted a photo of her new blunt bob on Instagram, but notes that she actually got the cut weeks ago. Regardless, we're on board! And while she's kept her signature bangs, she's also chopped off a lot of length.
Deschanel, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik, made sure to thank her stylist, Mara Roszak, for her new "big time hair cut!"
Roszak is a known stylist to the stars, whose other clients include Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Cara Delevigne.
See her past hairstyles:
It's been years since Deschanel has had a different style, but most notably, she had rocked a blonde bob during a couple of her earlier films.
She definitely made the short, blond hair work!
Deschanel had a sideswept bob in 2012 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where she also wore this sheer, embroidered gown!
She even managed to rock a red hue with side bangs in 2001. Is there any look she can't pull off?!
She eventually landed on her signature waves-and-bangs combination — that is, until now.
We're loving her new look!